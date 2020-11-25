Why Did Dellor Get Banned From Twitch? Popular Streamer Gets Account Reinstated

The viewership of streamers has reached an all-time high. People from all backgrounds flock to twitch streams to watch their favourite streamers play their favourite games. Due to unforeseen circumstances, some of these streamers are banned from their channel and this has been a prominent issue with Twitch. One of the popular streamers Dellor was banned from Twitch a year ago, but now miraculously the platform has reinstated its channel.

Why did Dellor get banned from Twitch?

Dellor is a Pro Overwatch player and a prominent streamer on the platform. In 2019 this popular streamer was banned from Twitch due to rage issues. It was seen that Dellor, after losing a match on Apex Legends, went on to break a keyboard on his head. This action invoked the ban from the platform and the streamer was indefinitely banned from Twitch.

Dellor made official statements and appeal to get his channel reinstated. The streamer even went on to call out the platform for having unfair means and standards of banning and terminating accounts from the platform. Everyone thought this was the end of the road for Dellor on Twitch, but in a shocking manner, Twitch decided to reinstate his account.

Dellor has been overly grateful and thankful to Twitch for reinstating his account. He has apologised for his acts and has considered this as his second chance and will try his best to not mess this one up. He took to Twitter to let his followers know about the good news and also got a little emotion with this act by Twitch.

Dellor Rage

Dellor has been known to have rage quits and other rage acts on his streams. These acts have helped amass the popularity and followers that he currently has. He has broken a lot of items on his streams but for Twitch, breaking the keyboard on his head was the last act and immediately issued a ban. Dellor has stated that since then he has been working on himself and has also started taking up therapy to tackle these issues.

Fans are extremely happy with this act by Twitch and have shown their appreciation and support to Dellor on social media platforms. They cannot wait for their favourite streamer to be back on the platform and start streaming again. Fans are also wondering if any of their other favourite streamer’s accounts will be reinstated too.

