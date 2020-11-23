Why Was XQC Banned From Twitch? How Long Is XQC Banned For? More Details About The Ban

XQC is a popular streamer known for his streams on Twitch. The streamer recently became the talk of the town after being banned from Twitch. He is one of the most popular streamers on the platform and his fans are certainly shocked to see the XQC ban. Read to know why was XQC banned from Twitch.

Why was XQC banned?

Stop defending my everywhere for no reason. We got into the final game with @DrLupo and @shroud 's team. We shouldn't of done it and it was wrong. I'm sorry for my actions. I thought it would be funny. It did not change the outcome but it was still malicious. Sorry. — xQc (@xQc) November 15, 2020

A huge number of people have been asking a lot of questions about XQC. They want to know answers to questions like why was xqc banned and how long is xqc banned for? The answer to this question is that the streamer was banned for cheating. This happened after the streamer was caught for stream sniping when they were playing with popular streamers including Ninja. The streamer has been updating his fan base about his ban. His Twitter post said that he was not allowed to stream for a week on Twitch. He is also barred from taking part in any Twitch roval competition for 6 months.

What I did had no impact on the outcome but it was wrong. Sorry again, I wasn't trying to cheat out of malice I was just trying to entertain. 7 days suspension for now. Ride like lightning, crash like thunder. Go agane. PS: Give my winning to charity and i'll match it pic.twitter.com/48hgZQoyg0 — xQc (@xQc) November 18, 2020

The streamer, XQB himself has apologised for his mistake through posts on social media. He has also shared a couple of more Tweets regarding this incident. The streamer also shared a small picture on his Twitter. There he has tried to recreate the Pablo Escobar meme with his own version. He has done this in context with his ban from the popular streaming platform, Twitch.

A huge number of the streamers have also spoken about this incident. According to Ninja, this ban is like a "vacation" and he expects the streamer to bounce back even harder after the ban is lifted. He also shared another message that said, "What I did had no impact on the outcome but it was wrong. Sorry again, I wasn't trying to cheat out of malice I was just trying to entertain. 7 days suspension for now. Ride like lightning, crash like thunder. Go again. PS: Give my winning to charity and I'll match it https://t.co/48hgZQoyg0".

