Why Did PS4 Change The Party System To Favour The New Messenger Service?

PS4 users who have updated their latest console software have found a number of changes made to the original layout and the party system. The PS4 messenger system has been fully integrated into the party system, and while this means that players will now be able to send multiple party invites at the same time, there is a certain catch to it which can be a deal-breaker to some. Earlier, setting up parties with friends in PS4 was significantly easier than the latest version. Now, only people in a private messenger group can form parties. Also, certain privacy concerns surrounding PS4's messenger system allegedly eavesdropping on the conversation players have in-game have also been raised on social media. Read below to know why the PS4 party system has been changed drastically -

Why did PS4 change the Party System?

The latest party update of PS4 has been designed in order to be synonymous with the upcoming PS5 party system. The upcoming PS5 party system will be heavily reliant on voice messages as compared to the PS4 which does not do the same. The console's parental controls have been altered heavily in order to meet the changing times where maintaining privacy online is a great concern. However, the PS4 new update ended up creating issues for longtime users as it makes it difficult for them to invite outsiders to a smaller gamer group. An official blog post was released by PlayStation which explained the new voice chat functionality which will be coming to PS5. Check out excerpts from the same below -

Managing online safety is an important part of ensuring that. We believe that it’s critical that gamers be able to quickly and accurately report abuse or harassment if they experience it while on PlayStation Network. As part of this initiative, we’ve been preparing to roll out a new feature on the PS5 console that enables gamers to report verbal harassment through a new Voice Chat reporting function. Its sole purpose is to help in reporting of inappropriate behavior, including actions that violate our Community Code of Conduct. Please note that this feature will not actively monitor or listen in on your conversations – ever – and it’s strictly reserved for reporting online abuse or harassment.

