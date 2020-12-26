Why Does Cyberpunk 2077 Have 2 Discs? Learn About Cyberpunk 2077 2 Discs

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most anticipated game launches of 2020. The anticipation for this game has been growing for years now and CD Projekt Red has finally delivered. The players get to dive into this Open World, Action-RPG. Here they will have many activities to do in Night City and also play out their own journey according to their choices. Many have asked why does Cyberpunk 2077 have 2 discs.

Why does Cyberpunk 2077 have 2 Discs?

Cyberpunk 2077 2 discs are required for a reason. The game is massive, with extreme attention to detail. It has been created to provide the best experience on the next-gen consoles and for that amount of detail Cyberpunk 2077 2 Discs are required. This method is not something new that has been tried out by Cyberpunk 2077. Many other games also provide the players with 2 discs, one of them being the application installing disc and the other being the application playing disc.

This method is chosen as one disc cannot hold the amount of data that is required to install the game and run the game also, that is why one disc helps install the game and the other disc helps run the game on the desired platform. Games like Last of Us 2 and Red Dead Redemption 2 have also used this method for the players to install and play their gigantic games.

Cyberpunk 2077: Which life path to choose?

Cyberpunk 2077 is an all-out RPG. From the start of the game, the players will be set with a choice of which life path to choose in the game. This life path will decide how the game unfolds and impact other events in the game too. The players will have to choose from 3 life path choices and each of them will affect the game in their own way.

These Life Path choices will create a backstory for the character the player has created. With the help of this Cyberpunk 2077 Life Path Guide, players can choose which life path to choose:

Street Kid:

As a Street Kid, the players will grow up as members of street Gangs. This will keep the players acclimatized with the happenings in the Night City. As V is already a street kid, they won’t be treated with hostility from other gang members and players can also access gang-related information easily. The players will struggle with Nomad and Corpo situations as their only way would be hacking or killing.

Corpo:

This creates the backstory of V being a member of one of the corporates who’s undergone a backstabbing. This backstory will allow the players to have conversations easily with members of corporates and gain information easily. The players will struggle with situations with Nomads and Street Gangs.

Nomad:

This will start the player in the Badlands. Being a Nomad will help V to get information from other Nomads and can also have small talk related to vehicles and machinery. This will also mean that this character will struggle with situations with Corpos and the Street Gangs of Night City.

With this information, the players can decide which life path to choose. They can either decide to be a Nomad, Street Kid, or a Corpo and according to that choice, they can reap certain benefits of their character’s backstory.

