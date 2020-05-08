Why Is PUBG Mobile Update Not Showing In Playstore For Some Users?

Tencent Games announced yesterday the rollout of its new PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update which has finally gone live on global servers. The update brings tons of new features to the game, which includes Mad Miramar, Safety Scramble, a new weapon customisation mode, EvoGround game modes and much more content, apart from a few bug fixes.

The latest update has a size of around 1.97 GB for Android phones and 2.2 GB for iOS devices. And while the update is live, a number of users have been reporting they aren’t able to find the latest PUBG Mobile update available on the Google Play Store, meaning there is no option to update the game.

Why is PUBG Mobile update not showing in PlayStore?

Officials at PUBG Mobile have pushed out the latest PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update on the Google Play Store for Android and the App Store for iOS users; however, it is still not showing for certain users.

So, if you are one of the users who still can’t find the latest update on the respective application store, do not fret. This is because the update has been rolled out in a phased manner, meaning it is gradually being released to users. Additionally, with the heavy server loads, the update may deliver to different regions at a slower rate. This is essentially the only reason behind the new PUBG Mobile update not showing for certain users.

When can you expect the PUBG Mobile update to arrive on your device?

Players should be able to install the latest update when the update is available for their respective regions. However, you will likely need to wait for only a few hours and the update should be available shortly.

How to update PUBG Mobile

For users who aren't aware of how to download the latest PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 update, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Go to the Google Play Store or iOS App Store on your smartphone.

Step 2: Search for "PUBG Mobile" in the search bar.

Step 3: Click on "PUBG Mobile" from the results.

Step 4: Here, you should see an 'Update' option. Click on it and the latest PUBG Mobile update should be installed on your device.

