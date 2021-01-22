Will Resident Evil Village Be On Xbox? Learn More About Resident Evil 8 Here

Resident Evil is one of the establishments that furnish the player with a credible horror action experience that all players are yearning for. This establishment is one of the longest on-going establishments that has seen various stage changes in consoles. The most recent round of this establishment is Resident Evil Village, which is the eighth part of the franchise. Many players are wondering 'will Resident Evil Village be on Xbox?'.

Will Resident Evil Village be on Xbox?

As Resident Evil Village has received a special early and exclusive demo on the Playstation 5, numerous people are wondering whether Resident Evil Village will come out on the Xbox One and Xbox Series X. To clear everybody’s doubts, Resident Evil Village will be releasing on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/ S, and PC.

The game has received a special PS5 demo, but it will soon receive another demo for the other consoles too. Players that buy the game on the PS4 or the Xbox one can expect a free upgrade to the next-gen consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Resident Evil Village Demo

An Official Resident Evil Village Demo has been showcased for the Playstation 5. This demo can now be played by users that own the Playstation 5. This demo plays a different character for the demo, instead of the previous game protagonist, Ethan Winters, players get to play as a character called “Maiden”. This demo is exclusive for the Playstation 5 and the developers have stated that a different demo will be released at a later date for the current-gen consoles.

Resident Evil Village PC Requirements

Players can purchase this game on the PS4 or the Xbox One and get a free upgrade for the next-gen consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X. For the PC it is a different scenario altogether, players might need a decent setup to run this game as intended. Check out the PC requirements for Resident Evil 8 below:

Resident Evil 8 Minimum Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-6400 or AMD FX-6350 or better

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-BIT Required)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon R7 265 with 2GB Video RAM

Resident Evil 8 Recommended Requirements

CPU: Intel Core i7-4770 or AMD FX-9590 or better

RAM: 8 GB

OS: Windows 10 (64-BIT Required)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480 with 3GB VRAM

