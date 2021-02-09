WoW Lunar Festival 2021 Guide: What Are The Rewards For This Lunar Festival Of 2021?

In the World of Warcraft, the Lunar Festival can be considered as a counterpart of the Chinese New Year. During this event, the players fire up fireworks and visit Elders who are scattered throughout the World of Warcraft. Almost all of the tasks that are required to perform are open to players of any level, with only one exception that is to battle and kill Omen (the boss of the event, in Moonglade).

Lunar Festival 2021 Guide

The lunar festival 2021 event of WoW takes place in capital cities, Moonglade, and all the other villages where the players can find Elders. Several types of rewards can be earned but players mostly have their attention on the pet reward. The Lunar Festival Elders Locations and more information are mentioned below:

When Starts: February 5th Ends: February 19th

Currency Coin of Ancestry

Rewards 2021 (Venthyr Covenant Only): Those loyal to the Venthyr Covenant can speak to an Elder within the Ember Court. 2020 Complete the Lunar Preservation quest series to make transmog flower head armor Crown of Eternal Memorial Crown of Infinite Prosperity Crown of Boundless Courage Crown of Everlasting Fortune 2019 Seven new toys´sold by Fariel Starsong in Moonglade Green Dragon Tail Costume for 25 Coin of Ancestry Green Dragon Body Costume for 10 Coin of Ancestry Green Dragon Head Costume for 25 Coin of Ancestry Blue Dragon Tail Costume for 25 Coin of Ancestry Blue Dragon Body Costume for 10 Coin of Ancestry Blue Dragon Head Costume for 25 Coin of Ancestry Lunar Elder's Hearthstone for 30 Coin of Ancestry 2018 Four special transmog crowns Crown of Good Fortune Crown of Courage Crown of Prosperity Crown of Dark Blossoms

Farm Coin of the Ancestry Quest 25 Coins from completing the quest “Lunar Preservation”.

Honour the Elders Honour the elders which are located in different locations in wow. When honouring an elder, the players receive 75 reputation with all of your major city factions a Coin of Ancestry Lucky Red Envelope (containing either a Lucky Rocket Cluster or Elder's Moonstone) Honouring the elders is also included in an achievement ”To Honor One's Elders” that rewards the title: Elder <Name> Doing all “honouring the elder” will reward the players with 84 Coin of Ancestry 6000 reputation



Lunar Festival Rewards

Pets

Toys

Heirloom Upgrades

Food

Clothing

Fireworks

Vanity Items

Achievements and Title

