Xbox Games With Gold For December: Here Are The Games Made Available For Free

Xbox Games with Gold lineup for December was announced by Microsoft on the official Xbox portal. The Gold lineup for December has been revealed for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. As of now, Xbox owners can download games like The Raven Remastered, Bleed 2, Saints Row: Gat out of Hell, and Stacking for free. Check the announcement excerpt from Xbox's official blog post below -

Xbox Gold December games

Xbox Live Gold members will have exclusive access to these games for a limited time as part of Games with Gold. With Xbox Live Gold, you get the most advanced multiplayer service, free games, and exclusive member discounts on games in the Microsoft Store — get Xbox Live Gold today to get in on the action or join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate which includes all these fantastic benefits plus access to over 100 high-quality games with Xbox Game Pass. The Raven Remastered ($29.99 ERP): Available December 1 to 31 Bleed 2 ($14.99 ERP): Available December 16 to January 15 Saints Row: Gat out of Hell ($14.99 ERP): Available December 1 to 15 Stacking ($14.99 ERP): Available December 16 to 31

The standalone Saints Row 4 expansion game will be available for fans to download from December 1 to 15. The game was originally made for Xbox 360 and is five years old. The second half of December free games will be Stacking which was originally released back in 2011. There is a certain pattern of Xbox giving users only old games through the Xbox Gold service which has disappointed some fans.

Besides this, the two other titles have been added from the Xbox One line up for Gold subscribers. The disappointing fact for many Xbox Series S/X consoles is that the makers have not released any at-launch games which cannot be compared to the lucrative games released during the PS5 launch. All of the four games introduced through on the Gold membership are playable on Xbox Series X/S with backwards compatibility. However, until the newer games arrive at the Gold pass, players can play the November-released games. As of now, there is no update on any Xbox Series X/S exclusive game.

