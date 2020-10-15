Does Xbox Record Party Chat? Know More About The Microsoft Gaming Console

Xbox has already been accused of listening to its players’ chats in the past. Recently, a number of players have been wanting to know, does Xbox record party chat? This has been one of the most asked questions recently in the gaming community. Thus we have decided to answer them, right here. Read more to know if Xbox records party chat.

Does Xbox record Party Chat?

The players wan to know does Xbox record party chat while they have been playing. The answer to this is yes, Xbox does listen to your party chat. This has been mentioned in their terms ad agreements. It is not necessarily that they hear all your party chats but there is a huge possibility they might have heard one of them. The Xbox party chat was being monitored by the employees while they were improving their voice recognition program. In a statement reported by Vice, Microsoft said: “We’ve long been clear that we collect voice data to improve voice-enabled services and that this data is sometimes reviewed by vendors.”

But currently, the company claims that they have not been reviewing the party chats that were recorded months ago. The company also released to Vice and said, “We stopped reviewing any voice content taken through Xbox for product improvement purposes a number of months ago, as we no longer felt it was necessary, and we have no plans to re-start those reviews,” the spokesperson wrote. “We occasionally review a low volume of voice recordings sent from one Xbox user to another when there are reports that a recording violated our terms of service and we need to investigate. This is done to keep the Xbox community safe and is clearly stated in our Xbox terms of service.”

More about Xbox Series X

Xbox Series X's November launch date was confirmed and the upcoming game, Halo Infinite is now pushed to 2021. The makers also gave out a statement that there will be thousands of games to play on the Xbox Series X. There is a healthy competition between Sony’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. After PS5 makers confirmed that their new console will have backward compatibility for PS4 games. Xbox Series X maker also took a step today the same direction and confirmed that Series X will run titles from the Xbox One, Xbox 360, and the original Xbox. According to some rumours, Microsoft is also working to release a more affordable Xbox Series S alongside the new Xbox Series X. It is also said that Series S will not support 4K which will be the major difference between the two consoles.

