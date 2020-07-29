Xbox Games With Gold August 2020: Players Get To Enjoy 4 Free Games

Xbox makers have certainly got their Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers extremely happy with their latest announcement. The announcement states that these subscribers and players will be getting not one but four free games. These games will be made available in the month of August. Read more to know about the latest announcement by Xbox.

Also Read | Xbox Series X Event Announced By Microsoft For July 23, Check Details & Expectations Here

Also Read | Fifa 20: New Update Released For PS$, Xbox And Other Gaming Consoles

Xbox Games for August 2020

The first game of the month will be released on August 1, 2020. They will be released in the game Portal Knights first. This is a third-person action RPG, MX Unleashed, and a classic dirt bike game. The game also features some mid-2000s soundtrack. After this, the player will get to download their other games on Aug. 16. On this day, the players will be getting giant robot battle games called Override: Mech City Brawl and Red Faction 2. Both these games are one of the most played games from the Xbox-era. These also happen to be a first-person shooter game. Red Faction 2 game also has an interesting storyline of taking down a corrupt government using really big guns.

Portal Knights ($19.99 ERP): It will be free to play from August 1 to 31 on Xbox One

Override: Mech City Brawl ($29.99 ERP): It will be free to play from August 16 to September 15 on Xbox One

MX Unleashed ($14.99 ERP): It will be free to play from August 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Red Faction II ($14.99 ERP): It will be free to play from August 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Also Read | Xbox Game Showcase: What Time Is The Event And What To Expect?

More free games

Similarly, the popular game Rocket League is also going to be making a shift to the free to play side of the app store. A number of game developers have been making their products free so more players get to play their game. Rocket League developers Psyonix recently announced that their game is going to shift to the free-to-play. This was released on their official social media accounts and they certainly had to make some changes with their existing game modes. They had to change their Tournaments and Challenge systems. Another update that can be expected is that it could also add cross-platform progression for players' item inventory, Rocket Pass progress, and Competitive Rank. This can be done easily by just linking to an Epic Games Account. According to the reports, Rocket League is going to shift to the free-to-play section by Summer 2020.

Also Read | Xbox Event Live Stream: How To Watch Xbox Game Showcase Live? Know Details

Also Read | Is Xbox Series X Release Date Hinted By Microsoft? When To Expect The Launch?