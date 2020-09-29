Xbox Series X To Come With 200Gb Pre-utilised Due To Operating System?

The Xbox Series X is all set to debut in November and has had fans excited about what the new-gen gaming console has in store for them. The latest console by Microsoft will be coming with one terabyte of storage on-board, the company has gone to lengths to advertise their custom-made NVMe SSD storage. However, recent developments reveal that out of the advertised terabyte storage, users will only get their hands on 800 GB.

Xbox Series X storage explained

The Xbox Series X might boast a 1TB SSD but its operating system and other required files itself take up to 200 GB from the system, leaving the user with only 800 GB to get by. Users familiar with consoles might be aware that the operating system does take up a significant amount of space. The previous Xbox One generation's 500 Gb hard drives had only left-back 362 GB user available storage. The Xbox Series S is also expected to take up at least 100 GB of the installed storage. Though Series X users may not find it difficult to get by with 800 Gb on-board storage, the same cannot be said for Series S users who will get even less user-available storage.

Image courtesy - Xbox official website

The storage drivers in Xbox Series X is prominent in making an overall smooth gameplay experience for the gamer. The SSDs are expected to cut down boot times and game loading times significantly. Whereas SSDs also successfully provide more storage and take up less physical space but it won't go far in helping the end-user if they fill up t eh entire storage. This only hints that users will have to delete their games and re-download them over and over again depending on the storage requirements of the system.

The pre-orders for Xbox Series X and S have gotten off at a rough note where interested buyers haven't been able to get their hands on them. Servers have crashed, stocks have cleared, and physical stores have also run out of hardware consoles to pre-book. The news of the storage constraints in the new-gen Xbox Series X might be concerning to some now, especially to those who have already pre-ordered the device.

