Is Crash Bandicoot 4 On Xbox? Will You Be Able To Play It On Xbox Series X?

The gaming community was quite intrigued by the trailer of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, and now the game has been launched. On October 2, 2020, developers have finally launched the game with a cool interface in which you can enjoy the adventure game in both offline and online modes. Moreover, it also enables a player to enter in Multiplayer mode while playing offline. However, the players are unable to hold their curiosity to play the game, which is the reason why many players are wondering about "is Crash Bandicoot 4 on Xbox?" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Is Crash Bandicoot 4 on Xbox?

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time has been launched on two major platforms such as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, the game developers have not revealed whether the multiplayer game will have a remastered version coming for newly launched next-generation consoles (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S). This means that Xbox gaming community will be able to play this on their Xbox One X game console. But, for now, there is no confirmation about Xbox Series X and S's versions.

Apart from this, the developer of this game has also not revealed any plans for presenting a PC or Nintendo version of the game. But, players are simply expecting that Crash Bandicoot 4 may have a PC and Nintendo version rolling out sooner or later considering that all the previously released games from the popular Crash Bandicoot series also came on PC and Switch. However, PC, Nintendo and next-gen console owners will have to wait as the game is only available on PS4 and Xbox One.

Is Crash Bandicoot 4 free? (Price and pre-order details)

Crash Bandicoot 4 is only available at selected stores and retail websites. A buyer can get hold of this incredible game on Amazon. You can pick up a physical copy of PS4 or Xbox One version which comes with a free tote bag for $54.99 (approximately INR 4,028). Nevertheless, the digital version costs around $59.99 or INR 4,000 on Amazon.com, PlayStation.com and Xbox.com.

