Xbox Series X Restock For December: Where Can You Buy This Next Gen Console?

Xbox Series X released has certainly blown up the gaming community. The players have been waiting for the new Xbox Series x restock for a long time now. Before this, Microsoft had sent out a bunch of consoles to stores like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Amazon for the Black Friday sale. Those consoles got sold out in no time and thus the next Xbox Series X restock might just blow up these stores with gamers again. Read more to know about Xbox Series x restock.

Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers Today, November 24 2020: Amazon Xbox Series X Quiz Answers

Also Read | Xbox Series X Plagued With Disc Drive Issues: How To Potentially Fix It?

Xbox Series X restock

The makers have not yet released any new Xbox Series X restock for now but they are certainly planning for one. The makers have not announced anything yet and thus the players will just have to wait in for any further announcements. The gamers had managed to get their hands on an Xbox Series X restock during the Black Friday sale and Cyber Monday.

One of the best ways to know anything about the Xbox series X restock is to stay in touch with their local retailers for any new about the same. Apart from this, the makers have not yet released anything about the consoles. Players are trying to figure out if they can get their hands on the next-gen consoles. So we have listed all the information we had about the same. Read more to know about any Xbox Series X restocks.

Walmart Xbox Series X: Currently out of stock. Last, restock done for the Black Friday sale.

Target Xbox Series X: Currently out of stock. Last, restock done during the initial release.

Best Buy Xbox Series X: Currently out of stock.

Free games released for Xbox Series X

Assassins Creed Valhalla: Smart Delivery

Borderlands 3: Smart Delivery

Bright Memory 1.0

Cuisine Royale: Smart Delivery

Dead by Daylight: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

DIRT 5: Smart Delivery

Enlisted

Evergate

The Falconeer: Smart Delivery

Fortnite

Forza Horizon 4: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Gears 5: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Gears Tactics: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Grounded: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

King Oddball

Maneater: Smart Delivery

Manifold Garden: Smart Delivery

NBA 2K21

Observer: System Redux

Ori and the Will of the Wisps: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Planet Coaster: Smart Delivery

Sea of Thieves: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

Tetris Effect: Connected: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

The Touryst: Xbox Game Pass + Smart Delivery

War Thunder: Smart Delivery

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Watch Dogs: Legion: Smart Delivery

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship: Smart Delivery

Yakuza: Like a Dragon: Smart Delivery

Yes, Your Grace: Smart Delivery

A number of players also want to know about the Xbox Series X launch bundles. But the makers have still not given out any specific details about the same. The players might just need to wait for a bit before having an idea about the Xbox Series X launch bundles. Halo Infinite’s release has now been pushed thus the players might not see a new Halo Infinite Xbox Series X launch bundles.

There is a lot of speculation that Xbox has already signed a deal with Watch Dogs to promote their new open-world game with the new console. They have already started promoting Watch Dogs Leigon in their own way. Thus seeing a Watch Dogs: Legion Xbox Series X launch bundle is not surprising.

Also Read | Xbox Games With Gold For December: Here Are The Games Made Available For Free

Also Read | Xbox Series X Restock Details: When Will The Console Come Back To Stores?