What Is Airtel Wifi Pack And How To Use It In Airtel Wifi Zones?

To sustain themselves in the telecom operator battle and also keep the customers satisfied, Airtel introduced their Wifi Pack sometime ago. The Airtel Wifi pack allows its prepaid users to enjoy free Wifi services in the designated Airtel Wifi zones. However, if you have recently shifted from another carrier to Airtel or just have not heard of it before, here is a guide on how to use Airtel Wifi pack and what is Airtel Wifi pack:
The Airtel Wifi pack is a prepaid recharge pack offered by Airtel which provides the users with the ability to enjoy free Wifi services in all the designated Airtel Wifi zones. The Airtel Wifi packs have different amounts of data access provided to the users that they can use for surfing, streaming or downloading from the internet. Here is a step-by-step explanation of how to use Airtel Wifi packs in the designated Wifi zones.
The Airtel Wifi packs only work in the designated Airtel Wifi zones. Users cannot use their Airtel Wifi packs outside of Airtel Wifi zones at any time. Thus, you need to be in an Airtel Wifi zone before trying to use Airtel Wifi packs using the methods mentioned above.
Every Airtel Wifi pack has a limited quota that can be used on Airtel Wifi zones. Thus, once the Wifi quota exhausts, you will not be able to access the internet over Wifi. In such cases, you can still access the internet via your mobile data by switching off Wifi.
