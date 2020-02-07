What Is Airtel Wifi Pack And How To Use It In Airtel Wifi Zones?

To sustain themselves in the telecom operator battle and also keep the customers satisfied, Airtel introduced their Wifi Pack sometime ago. The Airtel Wifi pack allows its prepaid users to enjoy free Wifi services in the designated Airtel Wifi zones. However, if you have recently shifted from another carrier to Airtel or just have not heard of it before, here is a guide on how to use Airtel Wifi pack and what is Airtel Wifi pack:

What is Airtel Wifi pack?

The Airtel Wifi pack is a prepaid recharge pack offered by Airtel which provides the users with the ability to enjoy free Wifi services in all the designated Airtel Wifi zones. The Airtel Wifi packs have different amounts of data access provided to the users that they can use for surfing, streaming or downloading from the internet. Here is a step-by-step explanation of how to use Airtel Wifi packs in the designated Wifi zones.

How to use Airtel Wifi pack in Airtel Wifi zones? (Sign up page)

Once you are in an Airtel Wifi zone, open your device’s wifi settings. Connect to the Airtel Wifi. Once your device gets connected to the Wifi, you will be redirected to a sign-in page. Enter your Airtel phone number and request for OTP. Enter the OTP that you receive and click on ‘Sign in’. You will have successfully connected to Airtel Wifi and can use the free Wifi service allotted with the Airtel Wifi pack.

How to use Airtel Wifi pack in Airtel Wifi zones? (My Airtel App)

Open the My Airtel app, and log in with your Airtel mobile number. Scroll to the ‘Airtel Wi-Fi’ tile. Enter the Airtel Wifi settings and click on ‘Connect Now’. Accept all the permissions and click on ‘Connect’. You will have successfully connected to Airtel Wifi and can use the free Wifi service allotted with the Airtel Wifi pack.

Can I use Airtel Wifi Pack at any place?

The Airtel Wifi packs only work in the designated Airtel Wifi zones. Users cannot use their Airtel Wifi packs outside of Airtel Wifi zones at any time. Thus, you need to be in an Airtel Wifi zone before trying to use Airtel Wifi packs using the methods mentioned above.

What are the benefits of Airtel Wifi packs?

Seamless coverage and consistent speed.

Automatic connection once in the Airtel Wifi zone.

Free Wifi Usage.

What to do if I cannot use Airtel Wifi packs in the Airtel Wifi zones?

Ensure the Airtel SIM card is in the first SIM slot (for dual SIM users)

Ensure you have an active Airtel Wifi pack that offers some quota of Airtel Wifi usage.

Ensure you are in an Airtel Wifi zone, to do so, connect to Wifi and the list of SSID should have ‘My Airtel Wi-Fi’ in the list.

Try connecting to the SSID named ‘My Airtel Wi-Fi’.

If you are still facing connectivity problems, go to the Wifi settings and select My Airtel Wifi>Modify Network>Authentication Mode or EAP method>Select SIM.

What is the quota of Wifi usage allotted by the Airtel Wifi packs?

The basic subscription of Airtel Wifi pack offers 5GB of free Wifi quota to use in the Airtel Wifi Zones

There is another pack that allows the users access to 10GB free Wifi for usage in the Airtel Wifi Zones.

The Premium/Unlimited, Airtel Wifi pack, offers the users with 20GB of usable Wifi data at the Airtel Wifi Zones.

Will I be able to access Airtel Wifi packs if I exhaust my quota?

Every Airtel Wifi pack has a limited quota that can be used on Airtel Wifi zones. Thus, once the Wifi quota exhausts, you will not be able to access the internet over Wifi. In such cases, you can still access the internet via your mobile data by switching off Wifi.

