Apple Event 2022 Live Updates: What To Expect And How To Watch It LIVE? Details Here

Quick links:
IMAGE: APPLE
Interesting netizens from India can tune in at 11:30 PM IST on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, to catch the Apple Peak Performance 2022. The LIVE streaming will be available to watch on Apple's official YouTube channel. It will be available on YouTube's mobile application, website or even via smart TVs that support YouTube.
People who wish for an alternate streaming platform can check Apple's official website to catch the LIVE stream. It will available on iPhones, iPads, Macs and Apple TV.
Ahead of the highly anticipated Apple event, 2022, tech-savvy enthusiasts predicted some of the products that can be launched today. A few rumours and leaks strongly hinted towards the tech giant introducing the new iPhone SE with loaded specifications like an edge-to-edge display, 5G connectivity along with improved cameras, the latest A15 Bionic chip, 5G with millimeter wave, 64GB base storage with 128GB / 256GB options and much more.
On the other hand, Apple is expected to launch the new iPad Air, the fifth generation of the product. The product is expected to be loaded with the latest A15 Bionic processor.
Moreover, many rumours suggest that Apple might launch a MacBook Air with a new M2 chip. Additionally, as per 9to5Mac, the tech giant might also announce Mac Studio which is said to be a Mac Mini / Mac Pro hybrid device. Also, Apple can also reportedly introduce a new 27-inch 5K monitor for its Mac Studio desktop computer.
Apple is all set to host its hotly buzzed Spring event on Tuesday, March 8. Fans across the globe are eagerly waiting to witness the launch of some anticipated products such as the Apple iPhone SE 3 and the iPad Air 5th Gen along with its highly optimized specifications. The virtual event will be reportedly held from the Steve Jobs Theatre and will be available for streaming on Apple's official YouTube channel as well as on its official website.
Wonder ahead. Tune in for a special #AppleEvent on March 8 at 10 a.m. PST. ⁰— Apple (@Apple) March 2, 2022
Tap the ❤️ and we’ll send you a reminder on event day. pic.twitter.com/alsyyPz9Qg