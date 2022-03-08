Apple Event 2022 Live Updates: What To Expect And How To Watch It LIVE? Details Here

Ahead of the highly anticipated Apple event, 2022, tech-savvy enthusiasts predicted some of the products that can be launched today. A few rumours and leaks strongly hinted towards the tech giant introducing the new iPhone SE with loaded specifications like an edge-to-edge display, 5G connectivity along with improved cameras, the latest A15 Bionic chip, 5G with millimeter wave, 64GB base storage with 128GB / 256GB options and much more.

On the other hand, Apple is expected to launch the new iPad Air, the fifth generation of the product. The product is expected to be loaded with the latest A15 Bionic processor.

Moreover, many rumours suggest that Apple might launch a MacBook Air with a new M2 chip. Additionally, as per 9to5Mac, the tech giant might also announce Mac Studio which is said to be a Mac Mini / Mac Pro hybrid device. Also, Apple can also reportedly introduce a new 27-inch 5K monitor for its Mac Studio desktop computer.