Best IOS 13.5 Tweaks For Jailbroken IPhones To Improve User Experience

Some smartphone users like to break away from the default operating systems provided on their respective devices and like bypassing the restrictions by either rooting or jailbreaking. In iPhones, the process of jailbreaking a device is not advised as it nullifies the warranty but avid technology enthusiasts do not stop themselves from taking the risk. Though jailbreaking is discouraged, it does bring major changes to iPhones and changes the way the smartphone functions on a software level. Now, the well-known unc0ver team has released unc0ver 5.0.0 which supports jailbreaking iPhones running on iOS 13.5. Below are some of the tweaks made available on iOS 13.5 through unc0ver and Cydia.

iOS 13.5 tweaks

Lock Apps

One of the best Cydia tweaks provided by iOS 13.5 unc0ver jailbreak is the ability to lock applications on iPhones. Though iOS is one of the most mainstream operating systems for mobile platforms, it lacks the ability to lock individual applications. Cydia enables jailbroken devices to install third-party applications like BioProtect XS which enables users to lock installed apps. The Cydia tweak also uses Face ID or Touch ID so users do not have to enter their security pins every time.

Image courtesy - iPhoneHacks

Call recording

Apple has not included the feature of recording calls on iPhones by default. Though various third-party apps on the App Store can solve this issue without jailbreak, the Call Recorder X+ application through Cydia can allow users to record calls from other platforms like WhatsApp, Skype and FaceTime while syncing all the recorded calls with Google Drive or Dropbox. In some parts of the world, recording calls is against the law, the Call Recorder X+ application can also be set to play a beep sound every 20 seconds to notify that the call is being recorded.

Image courtesy - iPhoneHacks

Themes

Changing the theme of an iPhone is reportedly one of the key reasons why people get their devices jailbroken. The iPhones user who have bypassed their device restrictions can apply a number of themes using Cydia. Users can change the look of their iPhone UI and tweak it to their liking in order to either simplify the OS or animate it furthermore. Check out some of the best Cydia themes in iOS 13.5 in the video below -

