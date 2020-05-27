How To Turn Off Contact Tracing On IOS 13.5? Here's A Detailed Explanation

Contact tracing has evidently emerged as one of the key factors helping in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak. Contact tracing has allowed various government authorities to find suspect patients or trace the people who have come in contact with COVID-19 patients. Apple and Google had recently come together and announced that the two technological giants had partnered up for a joint effort to build the Exposure Notification API which can allow health authorities to help combat the virus. Now, Apple has patched the Exposure Notification API with the latest iOS 13.5 update. Check out the details of contact tracing in iPhones below -

Also read: Best IOS 13.5 Tweaks For Jailbroken IPhones To Improve User Experience

What is contact tracing?

Centres for Diseases Control and Prevention defines contact tracing as a process of contact tracing as an effective method to prevent additional transmission of COVID-19. Contact tracing a process where if a person has tested positive, he/she has to go under isolation and work with authorities to disclose who they have come in contact within recent days in order to stop the transmission from spreading of the virus. Contact tracing has been one of the most widely implemented strategies during COVID-19 response.

Also read: How to use Siri on iPhone 11? Learn all the methods easily here!

How does contact tracing work?

In iPhones, the contact tracing feature has been enabled by Bluetooth rather than depending on GPRS in order to provide accurate data. Many countries around the world are now working to implement the Exposure Notification API in their COVID-19 contact tracing procedure with Switzerland launching the first application recently. The health tracking app which supports Exposure Notification API can collect data using Bluetooth and notify the users if there is any positive COVID-19 patient around them. Users' iPhones will reportedly download an anonymous database every day in order to bring the most accurate information. The Exposure Notification API also works if users have come in contact with any COVID-19 positive patient in the last 14 days.

Also read: How to close apps on iPhone 11 and iPhone X? Learn simple steps here

How to turn off contact tracing in iOS 13.5?

iPhone users on iOS 13.5 or later can head to the Settings tab and access Privacy

Tap on Health

Tap on COVID-19 Exposure Logging

As of now, an authorised application will be required to disable Exposure Notifications. But the notifications caused by the new feature can be easily turned down.

At the bottom of the settings page in Health, the option to delete the exposure logs will also be available for users.

Also read: How to screenshot on iPhone 11? Learn simple ways to take screenshot on smartphones

Image courtesy - 9to5Mac (Twitter)

Also read: How to put money on Cash App using iPhone or Android smartphone? Steps inside