Last Updated:

Flipkart Independence Sale: 7 Best Offers On Mobile Phones For You

Flipkart Sale for Independence day will leave all the users surprised with the offers and deals presented by the company. Hare a few best offers on smartphones

Written By
Yash Tripathi
flipkart sale

Smartphones have become one of the most required tech devices helping humans do several tasks on their fingertips. While innovations keep on growing and smartphones are evolving with time, it has also become hard for people to buy expensive phones. This why many users keep on looking for sale prices and details online. Flipkart, which is one of the major e-commerce websites, is offering one of the best Independence Day sale for users to buy their favourite smartphones. If you have been looking forward to buying a new smartphone at the best possible price, here are all the details about the Flipkart Independence Day sale.

Also Read | Motorola Razr 5G release date details: Know Razr 5G specifications and more

Flipkart Independence Day sale details for you

Flipkart.com is going to make it big with Flipkart offers on mobile phones. For those who shop regularly on this eCommerce site, then you must be aware that the website is hosting the Independence Day Sale which is famously known as 'The Freedom Countdown'. The Flipkart The Freedom Countdown and Independence Say Sale is one of the biggest online sales that occur every year and customers from several parts of the country wait for it eagerly. During this sale period, Flipkart offers exclusive discounts to its Flipkart Plus subscribers if they happen to make payments via super coins. Apart from this, Flipkart also offers an extra 20 % off on the sale price between 7:47 PM and 8:19 PM.

flipkart sale flipkart independence day sale flipkart mobile flipkart online shopping flipkart offers flipkart sale flipkart independence day sale flipkart mobile flipkart online shopping flipkart offers flipkart sale flipkart independence day sale flipkart mobile flipkart online shopping flipkart offers flipkart sale flipkart independence day sale flipkart mobile flipkart online shopping flipkart offers

Image Credits ~ Flipkart India Website

Also Read | iPhone 12 release date leaked, iPhone launch expected to be in October

Flipkart Mobile deals on Independence Day

Flipkart is offering huge discounts along with the exchange offer to help Flipkart customers get the most of the sale. On this day, people are able to experience a price crash from midnight IST and the organisation has various types of deals and offers to attract attention from its customers in the country. So here is a list of smartphones with great sale prices coming on the e-commerce site.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 announced: Details about specs, price & release date

Flipkart offers on smartphone devices

Smartphone name (Brand) MRP (current pricing) Independence sale price 

Nokia 6.1

Rs 17,600

Rs 12,999

iPhone XR

Rs 52,500

Rs 44,999

iPhone SE

Rs 42,500

Rs 36,999

Asus Max M1

Rs 8,999

Rs 6,499

Asus 5Z

Rs 29,999

Rs 19,999

Samsung Note 8

Rs 74,000

Rs 34,990

Lenovo K9

Rs 9,999

Rs 6,999

Also Read | Google Pixel 4a pre-order to start soon in the US: Know specs, price & more

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all