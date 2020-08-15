Flipkart Independence Sale: 7 Best Offers On Mobile Phones For You

Smartphones have become one of the most required tech devices helping humans do several tasks on their fingertips. While innovations keep on growing and smartphones are evolving with time, it has also become hard for people to buy expensive phones. This why many users keep on looking for sale prices and details online. Flipkart, which is one of the major e-commerce websites, is offering one of the best Independence Day sale for users to buy their favourite smartphones. If you have been looking forward to buying a new smartphone at the best possible price, here are all the details about the Flipkart Independence Day sale.

Flipkart Independence Day sale details for you

Flipkart.com is going to make it big with Flipkart offers on mobile phones. For those who shop regularly on this eCommerce site, then you must be aware that the website is hosting the Independence Day Sale which is famously known as 'The Freedom Countdown'. The Flipkart The Freedom Countdown and Independence Say Sale is one of the biggest online sales that occur every year and customers from several parts of the country wait for it eagerly. During this sale period, Flipkart offers exclusive discounts to its Flipkart Plus subscribers if they happen to make payments via super coins. Apart from this, Flipkart also offers an extra 20 % off on the sale price between 7:47 PM and 8:19 PM.

Image Credits ~ Flipkart India Website

Flipkart Mobile deals on Independence Day

Flipkart is offering huge discounts along with the exchange offer to help Flipkart customers get the most of the sale. On this day, people are able to experience a price crash from midnight IST and the organisation has various types of deals and offers to attract attention from its customers in the country. So here is a list of smartphones with great sale prices coming on the e-commerce site.

Flipkart offers on smartphone devices

Smartphone name (Brand) MRP (current pricing) Independence sale price Nokia 6.1 Rs 17,600 Rs 12,999 iPhone XR Rs 52,500 Rs 44,999 iPhone SE Rs 42,500 Rs 36,999 Asus Max M1 Rs 8,999 Rs 6,499 Asus 5Z Rs 29,999 Rs 19,999 Samsung Note 8 Rs 74,000 Rs 34,990 Lenovo K9 Rs 9,999 Rs 6,999

