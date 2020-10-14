IPhone 11 Pro Max Vs IPhone 12 Pro Max: Do Users Need To Upgrade?

Apple's latest iPhone event introduced a number of devices which can leave the users of current-gen iPhone 11s a little confused. There is a significant user-group which upgrades their devices every year to get their hands on the latest devices. Similarly, with the introduction of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the users who bought last year's flagship device might also want to venture out to get the latest device. But, is the upgrade worth it?

iPhone 11 Pro Max Vs iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 Pro Max features a number of additions as compared to the previous generation. However, these changes may not be deemed to be worth an upgrade by many users on the iPhone 11 Pro Max. When it comes to the colours, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has introduced a new Pacific Blue variant which replaces the Midnight Green variant of the previous model. iPhone users usually slap a cover on their device to keep it thus flaunting the pacific blue iPhone may not be a preference for many users.

Things change a little when it comes to the display of the device. The 12 Pro Max comes with a 6.7-inch screen as compared to the 11 Pro Max which comes with a 6.5-inch screen. Apple has implemented a new Ceramic Shield protection to the display of the latest device and the previous model rocks a staple Gorilla Glass. Whereas, the basic form-factor of the device remains the same.

This time around, the base storage of the iPhone Pro Max model has been bumped up to 128 GB, which is double from the iPhone 11 Pro Max's 64 GB base variant. All of the latest iPhone 12 devices come with the A14 Bionic chip, which is a normal update from last year's iPhone 11's A13 chip. The chip found in the latest devices has been built on the 5nm technology, as compared to the 7nm technology from last year. The RAM has also been decked up from last year's 4 GB to a speculated 6GB, the company still does not like to mention the size of the RAm they put in their devices. Overall, with a few noticeable changes, iPhone 11 Pro Max users need not upgrade to the latest devices just yet.

