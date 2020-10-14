IPhone 12 Mini Size Comparison: How Small Is The Latest Trimmed Down Device?

Apple recently held its 'Hi, Speed' event where it unveiled its latest line-up of iPhone 12s. Surprisingly, the company also introduced a smaller variant of their latest iPhone 12 called the iPhone 12 Mini. The device, after it was revealed has been subjected to a number of memes for being the size of an iPhone 5, but the phone itself is being claimed by Apple to be the smallest, lightest, and fastest 5G device around the globe. Read below to know size comparison of the iPhone 12 Mini -

iPhone 12 Mini size comparison

Comparing the device to its own line up first, the iPhone 12 Mini comes with the dimensions of 5.18 x 2.53 x 0.29 inches & 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm. The standard iPhone 12 and 12 Pro devices come with similar size of - 5.78 x 2.81 x 0.29 inches &146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm. Thus making the iPhone 12 Mini a substantially smaller device than its peers.

The giant iPhone 12 Pro Max, however, comes with the dimensions of - 6.33 x 3.07 x 0.29 inches and 160.84 x 78.09 x 7.39 mm. The weight of the iPhone 12 Mini is also lighter as compared to other devices in the lineup. It weighs only 135 grams, as compared to the other three devices which weight 1\64 grams, 189 grams, and 228 grams respectively.

Image courtesy - Apple official website

Apple has managed to house a larger display in the iPhone 12 Mini as compared to the iPhone SE (2020) which comes with a 5.45-inch body and a 4.7-inch IPS LCD screen. The Mini variant is smaller than the iPhone SE (2020) but brings a larger display of 5.4-inch. While the device does not follow the staple of larger displays and form-factors, it is designed for users with a preference for smaller devices. The iPhone 12 Mini undoubtedly packs a punch when it comes to performance as it supports the latest A14 Bionic chipset, support for Dolby Vision video recording, and a Super Retina XDR OLED display. Besides this, the single-camera and LCD screen of the iPhone SE makes it look outdated for 2020.

