IPhone 13 Release Date: When Is The Upcoming IPhone 13 Coming Out?

The first iPhone 13 rumours came out right before Apple CEO Tim Cook had revealed the iPhone 12. As of now, there is no set date for the iPhone 13 release but the rumours suggest that it could be in September 2021. Along with this, there could be four new iPhone 13 handsets, new ProMotion 120Hz displays, new quad camera with 10x zoom, new A15 chipset and Price from £699 ($799, AU$1349).
iPhone 13 Release Date
Above is an iPhone 13 trailer that showcases the probable features and below mentioned are the upcoming 4 iPhone 13 phones:
- iPhone 13 mini – 5.4-inches
- iPhone 13 – 6.1-inches
- iPhone 13 Pro – 6.1-inches
- iPhone 13 Pro Max – 6.7-inches
Apple has been rumoured to make an iPhone with no external ports for some time, in an effort to make a more singular and cohesive design. Since the launch of MagSafe on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models, there are more chances that the upcoming iPhone 13 will remove the Lightning Connector and the iPhone 13 charging port is not going to exist.
Apple iPhone 13 Specifications
- Summary
- Processor - Apple A14 Bionic
- Display - 6.2 inches (15.75 cms)
- Storage - 64 GB
- Front Camera - Single (13 MP Camera)
- Rear Camera - Dual (13 MP Camera + 13 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera)
- Battery - 3285 mAh
- RAM - 4 GB
- General
- Launch Date - March 25, 2021
- Face unlock - Yes
- Water Resistant - Yes, Water resistant
- PROCESSOR
- Chipset - Apple A14 Bionic
- No of Cores - 6 (Hexa Core)
- CPU - 3.1GHz, Dual core, Firestorm + 1.8GHz, Quad core, Icestorm
- Architecture - 64-bit
- Graphics - Apple GPU (four-core graphics)
- SOFTWARE
- Operating System - iOS v14
- STORAGE
- RAM4 GB
- DISPLAY
- Size - 6.2 inches (15.75 cms)
- Display Type - OLED, HDR Display, Oleophobic coating, Super Retina XDR display
- Resolution - 1170 x 2532 pixels
- Aspect ratio - 19.5:9
- Protection - Yes
- TouchScreen - Yes, Capacitive, Multi-touch
- Color Reproduction - 16M Colors
- Pixel Density - 450 pixels per inch (ppi)
- CAMERA
- Flash - Rear (Dual LED Flash), Front (Retina Flash)
- Rear - Dual (13 MP Camera + 13 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera)
- Front - Single (13 MP Camera)
- Camera Features - Auto Focus, Face detection, Touch to focus
- Shooting Modes - Continuos Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
- Image Stabilization - Yes, Optical Image Stabilization(OIS)
- BATTERY
- Type - Li-ion
- Capacity - 3285 mAh
- Removable - No
- Fast Charging - Yes
- Wireless Charging - Yes
- CONNECTIVITY
- SIM Configuration - Dual SIM (SIM1: Nano) (SIM2: eSIM)
- Bluetooth - Bluetooth v5.1
- Wi-Fi - Yes with a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
- Network5G: - Supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G: Available (supports Indian bands), 3G: - Available, 2G: Available
- Voice over LTE - (VoLTE)Yes
- Wi-fi features - Mobile Hotspot
- GPS - Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
- Infrared - Yes
- USB - Mass storage device, USB charging
- NFC Chipset - Yes
- SENSORS
- Fingerprint sensor - No
- Other Sensor - Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
- SOUND
- Speaker - Yes
- Audio Jack - Yes, Lightning
