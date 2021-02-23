IPhone 13 Release Date: When Is The Upcoming IPhone 13 Coming Out?

The first iPhone 13 rumours came out right before Apple CEO Tim Cook had revealed the iPhone 12. As of now, there is no set date for the iPhone 13 release but the rumours suggest that it could be in September 2021. Along with this, there could be four new iPhone 13 handsets, new ProMotion 120Hz displays, new quad camera with 10x zoom, new A15 chipset and Price from £699 ($799, AU$1349).

iPhone 13 Release Date

Above is an iPhone 13 trailer that showcases the probable features and below mentioned are the upcoming 4 iPhone 13 phones:

iPhone 13 mini – 5.4-inches

iPhone 13 – 6.1-inches

iPhone 13 Pro – 6.1-inches

iPhone 13 Pro Max – 6.7-inches

Apple has been rumoured to make an iPhone with no external ports for some time, in an effort to make a more singular and cohesive design. Since the launch of MagSafe on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models, there are more chances that the upcoming iPhone 13 will remove the Lightning Connector and the iPhone 13 charging port is not going to exist.

Apple iPhone 13 Specifications

Summary Processor - Apple A14 Bionic Display - 6.2 inches (15.75 cms) Storage - 64 GB Front Camera - Single (13 MP Camera) Rear Camera - Dual (13 MP Camera + 13 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera) Battery - 3285 mAh RAM - 4 GB

General Launch Date - March 25, 2021 Face unlock - Yes Water Resistant - Yes, Water resistant

PROCESSOR Chipset - Apple A14 Bionic No of Cores - 6 (Hexa Core) CPU - 3.1GHz, Dual core, Firestorm + 1.8GHz, Quad core, Icestorm Architecture - 64-bit Graphics - Apple GPU (four-core graphics)

SOFTWARE Operating System - iOS v14

STORAGE Internal Memory - 64 GB

RAM4 GB Expandable Memory - No

DISPLAY Size - 6.2 inches (15.75 cms) Display Type - OLED, HDR Display, Oleophobic coating, Super Retina XDR display Resolution - 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio - 19.5:9 Protection - Yes TouchScreen - Yes, Capacitive, Multi-touch Color Reproduction - 16M Colors Pixel Density - 450 pixels per inch (ppi)

CAMERA Flash - Rear (Dual LED Flash), Front (Retina Flash) Rear - Dual (13 MP Camera + 13 MP, Wide Angle, Ultra-Wide Angle Camera) Front - Single (13 MP Camera) Camera Features - Auto Focus, Face detection, Touch to focus Shooting Modes - Continuos Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) Image Stabilization - Yes, Optical Image Stabilization(OIS)

BATTERY Type - Li-ion Capacity - 3285 mAh Removable - No Fast Charging - Yes Wireless Charging - Yes

CONNECTIVITY SIM Configuration - Dual SIM (SIM1: Nano) (SIM2: eSIM) Bluetooth - Bluetooth v5.1 Wi-Fi - Yes with a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO Network5G: - Supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G: Available (supports Indian bands), 3G: - Available, 2G: Available Voice over LTE - (VoLTE)Yes Wi-fi features - Mobile Hotspot GPS - Yes with A-GPS, Glonass Infrared - Yes USB - Mass storage device, USB charging NFC Chipset - Yes

SENSORS Fingerprint sensor - No Other Sensor - Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope

SOUND Speaker - Yes Audio Jack - Yes, Lightning



