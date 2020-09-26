Jio Postpaid Plan Offers Free Netflix Subscription To Users: A List Of All Tariff Plans

Reliance Jio recently announced its latest postpaid plans under JioPostpaid Plus, offering free subscriptions to users to a number of OTT platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar. As part of the plans, the telecom giant is also offering a range of other benefits to the subscribers. To attract new subscribers, the company is offering the service for as low as Rs 399 per month. The tariffs go all the way up to Rs 1,499 per month with maximum data.

Also Read | Jio Fiber 399 Plan Review, Data Limit, OTT Apps And Other Details To Know

Jio postpaid plan with Netflix

To avail Jio Postpaid Plus and get the free Netflix subscription, users will need to subscribe to any of the postpaid tariff plans. This can be done by visiting the plans page of the company's official website or heading over to the MyJio app. After subscribing to a plan, users will need to visit their Netflix account or sign up for the service. For users who already have a Netflix account, the profile needs to be connected to the Jio postpaid plan.

Also Read | Jio WiFi Mesh Router Priced At ₹2,499 To Cover An Area Of 1,000 Sq Feet On A Floor

Jio postpaid plans with free Netflix subscription

Here is a list of all the Jio postpaid plans that offer a free Netflix subscription to users:

Jio Postpaid Plus – Rs 399 plan

75 GB data on a billing cycle

Unlimited voice calls and SMS

200 GB data rollover

Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

Jio Postpaid Plus – Rs 599 plan

100 GB data on a billing cycle

Unlimited voice calls and SMS

Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

200 GB data rollover

An additional SIM card with the Family plan

Also Read | Reliance Jio 598 Plan To Provide 1 Year Access To Disney+ Hotstar

Jio Postpaid Plus – Rs 799 plan

150 GB data on a billing cycle

Unlimited voice calls and SMS

Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

200 GB data rollover

Two additional SIM cards with the Family plan

Jio Postpaid Plus – Rs 999 plan

200 GB data on a billing cycle

Unlimited voice calls and SMS

Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

500 GB data rollover

Three additional SIM cards with the Family plan

Jio Postpaid Plus – Rs 1,499 plan

300 GB data on a billing cycle

Unlimited voice calls and SMS

Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

500 GB data rollover

Unlimited data and voice calls in USA and UAE

Also Read | How To Check Jio Fiber Availability In Your Area? What Are Latest Jio Fiber Plans?

Image credits: Jio