Nokia 5.4 Launched: Know The Price, Specifications And Other Details

The much-awaited Nokia 5.4 has been officially launched in India. The price and specifications have also been officially announced. Read on to find out more details about Nokia 5.4

Nokia 5.4 Specifications

Nokia 5.4 was announced in December 2020 and fans of the brand have been eagerly awaiting the phone's release. Nokia 5.4 is a mid-range Android phone. The Nokia 5.4 comes with a massive 6.39-inch HD+ display with 720 x 1560 resolution and 400 nits brightness. It has a punch-hole selfie camera at the top left of the screen. The phone houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC for its chipset. The phone comes in 2 variants. The cheaper one comes with 4GB Ram with 64GB internal storage and the higher-priced one comes with 6GB Ram and 64GB internal storage. You can further expand the storage up to 512 GB using external memory cards. The phone supports 4G Volte, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and USB Type-C. It comes with a decent-sized 4000 mAh battery.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A12: Know All About Its Features, Launch Date, Price And More

Also Read: Nokia 5.4 Release Date Leaked; Know Price In India, Specs And More

The Nokia 5.4 houses a quad-camera set up at the back, with a 48MP main sensor. The phone also has a 5mp wide-angle and a depth and macro camera as well. The front camera has a 16 mp sensor and rear fingerprint scanner for protection. The phone measures 160.97 x 75.99 x 8.7mm and has a weight of 181 grams. The phone comes with a dedicated button for the Google assistant. The phone comes with aptX Adaptive and OZO audio which the music lovers will be glad to know.

Along with this, the company has also announced the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite. These are basically the Nokia version or earbuds. These do, however, come with an IPX7 rating and are water-resistant. Nokia claims the earbuds can deliver up to 35 hours of battery life and have universal Bluetooth compatibility.

Also Read: Nokia 5.4 With 4GB RAM-128GB ROM Listed In The FCC Website; Know Specs, Price & More

Nokia 5.4 Price in India

Nokia has set the price for it's latest offering 5.4 at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB model. There's a higher-priced version at Rs. 15,499 for the 6GB+64GB variant of the phone. The phone comes in three colours - Polar, Night and Dusk. Nokia 5.4 will be available to buy from Flipkart.com and the official Nokia website from 17th February.

Also Read: Is Apple Buying Bitcoin After Tesla Invested $1.5 Billion? Read To Find Out