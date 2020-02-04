Poco X2 Launched In India; Here Is A Detailed Specs List And Poco X2 Price In India

Poco India launched its second smartphone today; the Poco X2 is the first-ever smartphone that has been unveiled by Poco as an independent brand. Poco India had started teasing about Poco X2 from last week and also developed a separate website to promote the device. With Poco X2 finally official, here is everything about the phone that should interest you:

Poco X2 Launch Event:

Poco India recently announced the launch of the Poco X2 to the Indian audience. At the Poco X2 Launch event, Poco India’s General Manager Manmohan addressed the audience and unveiled their latest offering. At the Poco X2 launch event, Manmohan began by addressing the audience and thanking them for supporting Poco F1 and making it the most liked smartphone according to ‘gsmarena.com’. He also talked about the core principals of Poco India, and what went into making the Poco X2 during the Poco X2 launch event. During the Poco X2 launch event, Manmohan also unveiled Poco India’s new smartphone lineup that is different from the Poco F1 series and talked about the key specifications of the smartphone and its pricing. The Poco X2 Launch event took place in New Delhi and was also streamed live on YouTube for the people who could not make it to the event.

Poco X2 specifications

During the Poco X2 launch event, the General Manager of Poco India, Manmohan highlighted some of the most attractive technical specifications that power the Poco X2 under the hood. The Poco X2 ships with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G out of the box. On the storage front, the smartphone includes up to 8GB of RAM and 256Gb internal storage. The Poco X2 features a 6.7” display with a 20:9 aspect ratio for an immersive cinematic experience, and also a 120hz refresh rate. The higher refresh rate of the Poco X2 is the most talked-about specification of the device.

The camera specifications of the Poco X2 feature the Sony IMX 686 sensor as the primary camera with three other cameras that make up for the complete rear camera setup of the Poco X2. The Poco X2 specifications also include the presence of a dual punch-hole selfie camera setup along with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the presence of a 3.5 headphone jack. The Poco X2 sports a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer with a 27W fast charger included in the box. Poco X2 features a 4500 mAh battery. Here are some of the key technical specifications of the Poco X2:

Display 6.7” FHD+ display, 120hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio Screen Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection (Front and Back) Processor Snapdragon 730G Operating System Android 10 based on Miui 11 Cooling Technology Liquid Cooling Technology RAM 6/8GB Storage 64/128/256GB Camera Sony IMX 686 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor, 2-megapixel macro lens Front Camera 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel Connectivity USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone Jack, Infrared blaster, VoWifi (Wifi calling) support Battery 4500 mAh, 27W fast charger included Colours Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, Phoenix Red

Poco X2 price in India

During the Poco X2 launch event, Manmohan also mentioned the pricing of all the Poco X2 variants. The Poco X2 price in India begins from ₹ 15,999 and goes up to ₹ 19,999. The Poco X2 base variant has been priced at ₹ 15,999, the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant has been priced at ₹ 16,999, and the high-end variant of the Poco X2 has been priced at ₹ 19,999.

Poco X2 price in India can effectively be cut down by ₹ 1,000 by purchasing the product using an ICICI credit/debit card or using the ICICI bank card for paying the EMI. During the Poco X2 launch event, it was also announced that the Poco X2 will officially go on sale starting 11 February. Manmohan also announced that the Poco X2 would be sold on Flipkart exclusively.

