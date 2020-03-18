Realme Days Sale On Flipkart Begins March 19; Discounts On Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro And More

Realme Days are live again on Flipkart and the company is offering attractive discounts on a range of its devices to consumers. The sale begins Thursday on March 19 on Realme and partner websites and will run through March 22. Realme has confirmed that those who buy Realme devices during this period will be entitled to receive a 10 per cent instant discount through SBI credit cards and EMI transactions on Flipkart.

Flipkart is also running a ‘Bump Up Prexo' offer which will allow people to exchange their old handsets and get up to ₹4,000 off on the new purchase.

Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro

Realme is offering shoppers with discount offers on their official website, Flipkart, Amazon, and TataCliq. People who are looking to buy any variant of Realme 6 or the Realme 6 Pro will be able to get a 10 per cent instant discount from Flipkart using an SBI credit card or an EMI transaction. The Realme 6 costs ₹12,999, whereas the Realme 6 Pro is available at ₹15,999.

Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro

The Realme 5 will be sold at a discount of ₹500. The discount will be applicable for all the variants of the device. The 3GB + 32GB model will be sold at ₹8,499, the 4GB + 64GB version will be available for ₹9,499, whereas the 4GB + 128GB variant will go for ₹10,499.

As for Realme 5 Pro, the 4GB + 64GB model offers a discount of ₹1,000. The phone is actually priced at ₹12,999. The phone also has a 6GB + 64GB version and an 8GB + 128GB version, which are sold at a discount of ₹1,000. Users will be eligible for an extra ₹1,000 off as part of additional prepaid offers on the company website and Flipkart.

Realme X and Realme XT

All of the versions of Realme X, including the 4GB + 128GB variant and the 8GB + 128GB variant, will be offered at a flat discount of ₹2,000. The phone’s actual price is ₹14,999 for 4GB + 128GB and ₹17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB version.

As for the Realme XT, it will be available starting at ₹14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB version. The phone is currently priced at ₹15,999. Shoppers will also get a discount of ₹1,000 for the 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB models.

Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro

Flipkart will provide Bump Up Prexo offers on the Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro devices, meaning that all the three models of Realme X2 will be available at a discount of ₹2,000 by exchanging a phone. A discount of ₹4,000 will be available on Realme X2 Pro phones on an exchange, irrespective of the model you opt for.

Shoppers on Flipkart will be able to experience the above discounts a day before on March 18, starting at 8 PM.

Image credits: Realme