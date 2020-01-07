Researchers Develop 'world's Most Efficient' Battery, Charges Phone For 5 Days

Researchers at Australian university have developed a battery which will keep the smartphone charged for five days or provide power to an electric car for 1,000 kilometres. The engineers at Monash University have developed 'world's most efficient' lithium-sulphur battery on January 3. The breakthrough technology can be used widely and would also represent a significant development in the hunt for greener and more efficient energy.

The researchers at the university have reportedly said that lithium-sulphur battery can outperform the traditional batteries by four times. In addendum to that, the Australian engineers are 'on the brink' of the commercialisation of innovation and cited its benefits for the fight against the climate crisis. America's handling of the dual-energy challenge will set the tone globally as it is the second-largest consumer of energy in the world.

Failed to replace lithium-ion batteries

Most commercial batteries are lithium-ion, however, lithium-sulphur alternatives have been more attractive because of their high energy density and ability to power objects for a longer duration of time. The only limiting factor of the 'greener' substitute of batteries is that they have a far shorter lifespan. Therefore, even though lithium-sulphur batteries are used in some aircraft and cars, but have still failed to phase out the lithium-ion batteries.

According to battery experts in the Faraday Institution, the widespread use of lithium-sulphur reportedly faces 'major hurdles' because of its 'insulating nature' and the degradation of the metallic lithium anode. On the other hand, the team in Australia have reconfigured the design of sulphur cathodes so that they are able to withstand higher stress loads without declining the overall performance.

According to lead professor Mainak Majumder, the researchers' work 'will revolutionise' the Australian vehicle market and provide the citizens with 'cleaner and reliable' energy market. The group reportedly received funding from the Australian government and is scheduled for further testing later this year.

