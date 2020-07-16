300+ Funny WiFi Names: List Of Funny, Hilarious And Unique WiFi Names For You

Many people have been searching for funny WiFi names that are interesting and unique. WiFi names are not only important but they are your most essential tool. So, if you are searching for funny WiFi names, then here is all you need.

300+ Funny WiFi Names

Funny WiFi Names

Papa or Sipaya?

WiFi High-Fi

My Waifu

The Promised LAN

All Your Bandwidth Belongs To Us

Please Connect for Identity Theft

You Shall Not Pass!

Connect with God?

Help! I’m trapped!

No It’s Not Free

Enter The Dragon’s Network

Connect to Unsecured Wi-Fi Network?

Don’t even think about connecting

Top Secret Network

Metro Train Network

Get Your Own Wi-Fi Loser

This Is My Internet Damn It

No Thing As Free Wi-Fi

Lousy Network Connection

Not Free So Use 3G

WaahFive

Tell My WiFi Love Her

Begin Loading Virus?

Free Wi-Fi Does Not Exist

Password Is Password

Look Ma, No Wires!

Get Lost Connection

Not Free, Keep Looking

Wi-Fi Not Connected

Bro Get Your Own Net

99 Problems but WiFi Aint One

My Wi-Fi Is Loyal

LAN of Milk and Honey

Troy and Abed in the Modem

Wi-Fight The Inevitable

Drop It Like It’s a Hotspot

404 Network Not Available

No Wi-Fi Network in Area

Occam’s Router

Searching…

I’m Cheating On My Wi-Fi

Access Denied

Unsecured Network

My Neighbors Suck

DEA Surveillance Network

Net Secure by NSA

Bill Clinternet

Clinternet Eastwood

C:\Virus.exe

Optimus Prime Network

The LAN Before Time

WhamBam Thank You LAN

Malware Directory

I’m watching you now

Network Not Found

Get off my LAN

Also Read | Disney Plus Error code 83: What it means and how to fix it easily?

Cool WiFi Names

No More Mister Wi-Fi

Silence of the LANs

Simon Sez No Wi-Fi

Thanks Obama

My Wi Fights

Need Milk

Weak Connection

Stop Your Damn Music

Click to Connect With God

Password Challenge Champion

Titanic Syncing

Connection Error

It Hurts When IP

Wi-Fi Is In The Air

You are the password

Network of Hackers

Oops! Try Again Later

Click to Call Me

Prohibited Network Connection

Connect If You Are Ugly

Free Internet For Losers

Cool Password Bro

Wi-Fi Costs Money

Stop Using My WiFi

BatLAN and Robin

Click for Dialup Internet

NSA Surveillance Hotspot

Click Here to Download Virus

Wi-Fi So Serious

Enter Wireless

Now This Is a Story For All

You Pay Now

Need Money for WiFi

Not Free Either

What is the password

Hide Yo Kids Hide Yo WiFi

WiFi Network?

Abraham LinkSYS

Martin Router King

The Dark Knet

Bad Error: 313 Disconnect?

Covet Not Thy Neighbor’s WiFi

Free for Today Only

Area 51

Let Them Use It

You? Again?

You are now Man and WiFi

I’m Married to My WiFi

WiFi’s Birthday, Please Bring Presents

No Network Found. Try Again

Monumental LANmark

Pizza Hurt?

How Have You Bean?

Gang LANd

Zombie LANd

Hilarious WiFi Names

Bala WiFi-wala

Avengers Network

Loki (Lowkey) WiFi

Joker Range

Only for girls

Asgard Internet Realm

Send Pizza for WiFi

Tony Stark’s Network

Don’t Hack My WiFi-e

Wi-Fi the System

Dhrona LAN

Desperate House WiFi

Busy Rizzy

Girls Gone Wireless

Come on Connect

Z Level Security Certified

It’s my WiFi, not your GF

Viruses R Us

InterneTubes

Wrong Password

Your Music Is Annoying

Pay now for WiFi

I promise I’m not a virus

Enter Card Details for Free WiFi

Keep It On the Download

Idiots Not Allowed

Sorry, No Free WiFi Here

Better Luck With the Next Router

Use at your own risk

Beerbal trivia

Talk Less, Work More

Guy Next Door

IP Cam Hacker

Snoop Don’t

No Wires But Still Works

Ye Old Internet

Super Thanks for Asking

Go Go Gadget Internet

Bill Wi, the Science Fi

Wu-Tang LAN

Clash of LANs

Use this one Mom!

KungFi Panda

Bring Booze to Use

Want a.llama

LANmine field

No Sunshine When WiFi Gone

Click to get Hacked

Hackers and Movers

Ill-Eagle WiFi

My WiFi. You are not me.

Last Try Left

Do you remember my password?

Also Read | How to Survive the Alatreon Supernova? Alatreon guide, weakness, and weapons

Best WiFi Names

This WiFi Name Is…

Just Kidding

Have you read the manual?

Are you starving

How is my signal, call…

This isn’t a public hotspot

LOL!

The Amazing SpiderLAN

SuperLAN

Josh BroLAN

Virus Server

LAN by the river

My ex WiFi

Not for you bro

Entry ProhibITed

I’ll tell your dad about this

That’s Love

Will you be staying long?

Turn to page 303

Click to Start Virus Download

The sky is the limit

My WiFi nags me

Router, I hardly knew her!

The Black Link

Yes, what?

Are you sure about this?

Why me?

Go somewhere else for free Wifi

You are a noob

Good luck and try again

Most Secure Connection

Stay off my router

Guess? No, bye

Porque-Fi

LANtastic Four

LANborghini

Log-in Details Required

EngLANd

For use by idiots only

Connection severed

The Whomping WiFi

Connect-O-Patronum

The Floo Network

WiFi Guardium Leviosa

Hogwarts Great Hall WiFi

The Triwizard Internet

Lord VoldeMODEM

Room of Requirement

Accio Internet

Also Read | WhatsApp launches animated stickers: Step-by-step guide on how to download stickers

Crazy WiFi Network Names

Be careful

Rabbits Habits

Stop looking at my WiFi

My WiFi is my Life

Do you even browse?

I know what you browsed last summer

You can’t find it

No Networks Available

Have a nice day

Keep on trying

Hogwarts Network

IAmUpToNoGood

Go away, Muggle!

Yer a WiFi Harry

The Black LinkSYS

The Hogwarts School of Internet Browsing

WIREguardium Leviosa

Let the LAN choose its Wizard

Her and Mine Ginger

Order of the Phoenix

The Ministry of Magic’s Secure WiFi

The Mystery of Darkness

It’s LeviOSA not LeviOSAH

Expelliramus your Browsing History

Lord Voldemodem

The Patronus Charm

Ravenclaw WiFi

Slytherin Common Room WiFi

Hogwarts Express

Always a Wizard

Alohomora is the password

Incredible WiFi Names

NoFreeWiFI4U

Searching…

New England Clam Router

All Your Bandwidth belongs to us

The Promised LAN

Pretty fly for Wifi

Hide Yo Kids Hide Yo WiFi

LAN of Milk and Honey

99 problems but WiFi ain’t one

Super Thanks For Asking

WillUmarryMe?

Mom Use This One

Go Home Tourists

BuyAnotherCupYouCheapSkate

Your grammar is more annoying

Your music is annoying

I’m cheating on my Wi-Fi

Occam’s Router

404 Network Unavailable

Wi-Fi Network?

Please Connect for Identity Theft

The Promised LAN

Child Toucher

Feel Like Flying

GetoffmyOffice

Beautiful lady

Awesome Voice

This is not free either

Troy and Abed in the Modem

Don’t even try it

No Free Wifi for you

My Damn Internet

TellMyWifiLoveHer

Virus Infected WiFi

GetOffMyLawn

You Pay Now

Sweet Adeline

Bill!Bill!Bill!Bill!Bill!

Yummy

God is our Rock. He’ll save you!

Fork you!

House LANister

One Does Not Simply Log Into Mordor (for Lord of the Rings fans)

The Dark Knet

Dunder-Mifflin

TopSecretNetwork

Total Hear

Butter Back Off

Drop it like it’s Hotspot

Ha Ha next time lock your router

6thSenseMobileWiFi

Bang Bang!

F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Skynet Global Defense Network

lookmanowires

Hide Yo Kids Hide Yo WiFi

Uncrackable

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Tony Stark’s LAN

Wi-Fi Network? Why Not Zoidberg?

pennygetyourownwifi

It’sDangerousToGoAlone

Game of Thrones WiFi Names

House LAN-ister

Kings LANding

The Ping Slayer

Ping’s LANding

All Men Must WiFi

WiFi Is Coming

John knows everything now

Browsing Strong

Hot Wi

We Do Not Load

Ours is the WiFi

The Night’s Ping

Azor WahFai

WiFi of the Dorn

Khaleesi’s Konnection

LANnisport

The Master of WiFi

Oathkeeper

Wight-Fi

The Site’s Watch

Wi-Fire and Blood

Song of WiFire and Ice

Tyrion LANister

Martell of Sunspear

LANnister of Casterley Rock

Also Read | What is Triller app? Which country does the app like TikTok come from? Know details