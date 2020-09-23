Apple Launches Online Store In India With Direct Support In Two Languages

Apple Inc on September 23 launched its online store in India, which it says will deliver products across the country within 24 to 72 hours. Apple Store Online will provide customers with the same "premium experience" found in Apple store locations around the world and products will be delivered by online team members who are ready to offer their expertise. Customers will be able to get guidance and learn about products in both English and Hindi languages.

"We’re proud to be expanding in India and want to do all we can to support our customers and their communities. We know our users are relying on technology to stay connected, engage in learning, and tap into their creativity, and by bringing the Apple Store online to India, we are offering our customers the very best of Apple at this important time," said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People.

Services

Until now, Apple used to sell its products through its official stores, authorized retailers, and e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. Keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic, Apple will ship all orders from the online store with contactless delivery. Orders that do not require a signature will be left at the customer’s door, and those that do will need only a verbal confirmation from a safe distance instead of a written signature, the American tech giant said.

The AppleCare+ service by Apple Online Store will provide Indian users with up to two years of extended warranty of its hardware products. Apart from this, the trade-in program of the iPhone seller assists customers to access discounts on the purchase of new iPhones by returning previous models. The company will provide trade-in value of up to Rs. 35,000 and users will be able to add remaining amount and buy new products from the store.

