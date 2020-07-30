Google CEO Sundar Pichai Questioned Over Use Of Cookie Data For Targeted Behavioral Ads

Google CEO Sundar Pichai was confronted with a series of tough questions at US Congress' House Antitrust Subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, July 29 regarding the company's 2007 acquisition of adtech platform DoubleClick.

As per reports, by connecting users browsing data (collected through DoubleClick cookie) to their Gmail accounts, Google was able to merge email information, search history, location data, etc. with its users’ wider internet browsing activity, therefore exponentially growing its capacity to profile and target individuals with behavioral ads.

Demings quizzed Pichai

According to the reports, Representative Val Demings argued that by merging DoubleClick cookie information and Google account data, the tech giant annihilated client security on the web. He added that there were no such agencies for Google users to prevent this massive privacy intrusion.

Demings is reported to have pressed Pichai on whether he personally signed off on the privacy-hostile move, given that he became the Google CEO in 2015.

As per reports, Pichai hesitated before endeavoring a dull reaction just to be questioned on the same once more. Demings reportedly went on to contend that "more user data means more money" for Google, which was countered by Pichai wherein he said that "in general that's not true". Pichai then replied that most of the data collected by Google "is to help users and provide personalised experiences back".

Antitrust hearing

This is the first time the big-four tech companies are testifying together to answer lawmakers on antitrust laws. As per the reports, critics have accused these companies of becoming powerful by gobbling up scores of rivals, stifling competition and innovation, and raising prices for consumers.

The four tech companies have millions of customers around the globe, and a combined value greater than the economies of many nations. While Jeff Bezos is the world’s richest individual; Mark Zuckerberg is the fourth-ranked billionaire.

