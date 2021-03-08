Google India Launches The "Women Will Web" Platform On Women's Day: What Is It?

Google India hosted a grand #WomenWill event on the occasion of International Women's Day. During this online event, the organisation spoke about gender equality, women's financial participation, female entrepreneurship, and digital inclusion along with Google And Tata Trust's joint venture to promote economic equality. On this occasion, the Google For India event announced the Women Will web platform which will guide women entrepreneurs to start earning effectively and grow their businesses. So, here are all the details about the what is Women Will web platform announced by Google India.

What is Women Will Web platform?

Launched in 2015, the Google For India event has been helping Indian society to grow in multiple ways possible including the Internet Saathi program with TATA Trust. Based on learnings from the Internet Saathi program, Google has launched the Women Will web platform. This will be complemented by community support, mentorship and accelerator programs for rural women entrepreneurs. Through this Google For India aims to support women in rural areas of the country to pursue their ambitions and improve their livelihoods through entrepreneurship.

The Women Will web platform will be a free online tutorial platform with all the information from starting a business to making it successful. It will be available in English and Hindi, and as the name of the #WomenWill platform suggests, it is designed especially for women aspiring to explore entrepreneurship. Through a “how-to” curriculum on turning an interest into a business, managing an enterprise, and promoting it for growth, the platform will provide guidance and support to women who want to convert an existing hobby or talent such as tailoring, beauty services, home tuition, food processing, etc. into some income. To begin with, Google will work with 2,000 Internet Saathis to help other women gain from this resource and start on their entrepreneurial journey.

Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet, Ratan Tata, Former Chairperson, Tata Group, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director, UN Women, Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development, Government of India and more shared their vision for solving gender inequity so women can benefit from the opportunities of the digital economy. VP Fuller exclaimed that if women entrepreneurship is promoted, it will lead to a 35% increase in the global GDP. Also, Google and Alphabet CEO, Pichai mentioned that Google will be providing $25 million through the Women Impact Challenge program to NGOs and Social organisation working to empower women in the country.

