Google Search Introduces Users To 3D Baby Yoda; Here Is All You Need To Know

Google has introduced the beloved Grogu, popularly known as “Baby Yoda” from Disney’s 'The Mandalorian' show to the Search. The company has been adding new AR creatures and objects to its augmented reality search results. It can now be invited into ones home using Google's 3D model to give a reality experience. One needs to search for 'Baby Yoda', 'Grogu', and 'The Child' on Google Search and it will pull up a 3D model of the tiny, adorable alien.

Just Google 'Baby Yoda' on your phone. Choose the option to 'View in 3D', now show it to your kids, or even your parents 😆...thank me later 😉 #BabyYoda #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/EIvVLBRVh2 — Nhapi Tapi (@Msasile) December 18, 2020

3D Baby Yoda

Just like other Google 3D animals and creatures, Grogu can now be anywhere in ones space and take pictures, or shoot videos. Also, the new Baby Yoda 3D model also offers voice sound effects along with the AR mode. According to the reports by Mashable, google search on mobile has become a home to a variety of fun 3D models.

To experience the 3D Yoda, one needs to install 'Google Play Services for AR' on Android-based handsets. This can be done through the Play Store. If you are an iOS user, you just need to make sure that your device is running the latest version of iOS. Then, one needs to search for terms like: 'The Mandalorian', 'Baby Yoda', or 'Grogu'. Searching these terms in the Google app will pull up the same result. It will display a small Wikipedia description panel about the character. There will be an option that says 'View in 3D'. Click on the button to view a model of the character. There are also options of zooming in and out. One needs to tap the 'View in your space' button, then click on 'Give access' to view a true-to-size version of Baby Yoda in your space.

