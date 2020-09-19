Oracle OpenWorld 2020 Upcoming Online Events: How To Register?

Oracle OpenWorld 2020 is one of the major events that took place in Dubai and London. Leaving no stone unturned, it was grand and filled with an informative journey. However, due to the ongoing global pandemic issues, the organisation had to cancel the Las Vegas in-person event. But, there are two events still lined up and you can now enjoy it for free. After this announcement, many people started registering themselves for the event. However, many are still wondering about the Oracle OpenWorld upcoming online events, how to register and more. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Mercury photos and surface features: Know all its surface characteristics

Oracle OpenWorld upcoming online events

The Oracle OpenWorld 2020 is going to host two new upcoming online events. These events are lined up for two separate continents precisely. Citizens from Latin America and Singapore will be bestowed with the online event. Nevertheless, the registration has not yet started, so you will have to wait for it to open to register yourself for the events.

Also Read | What is VPA in UPI payment? How to create and send money through VPA?

Oracle OpenWorld agenda

Oracle OpenWorld 2020 is going to be free to attend online conference or event focusing on several dynamics of an enterprise. Members will learn from pioneers, experts and popular CEOs or professionals. Below is a list of all the topics or themes that would be covered in the events.

Business Transformation

Discovering New Possibilities with Data

The Evolution of the Professional

Putting Artificial Intelligence to Work

The Evolution of the Customer

Transformational Technologies

Leading the Team Path

Modern IT Operations

Focus on Citizens

Also Read | How to hide apps in Samsung M11? Simple Samsung M11 tips & tricks for you

How to register for Oracle OpenWorld 2020 online event?

For now, the in-person events are closed and the organisation is hosting online events. However, the registrations for online events have not yet started. You can still apply on the website to get notified when the registrations open. If you wish to register yourself for the notification, follow the steps given below.

Go to www.oracle.com/

Then, click on any of the upcoming two events

Now, you will see a green button which reads: "Notify Me When Registrations Open"

Click on it, and it will ask you to enter your Business Email ID.

Once you have entered your Email address, click on "Continue"

You will be notified whenever the registrations begin.

Promo Image ~ Oracle.com

Also Read | What is NFC in mobile? How to check if your smartphone has NFC? Know details