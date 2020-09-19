What Is GP1 And GP2 In BSNL? Know All About The Grace Periods Provided By BSNL

BSNL, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited, is an Indian Telecommunications company based out of New Delhi. It provides mobile voice and internet services through its nationwide telecommunications network across India. It is the largest wireline telecommunications network company in India with more than 60% market share and fourth-largest wireless telecommunications operator.

To keep up in the market and stay ahead of its competition BSNL has to come up with certain types of provisions to keep its business in safe hands. BSNL has introduced GP1 and GP2 for this specific purpose. GP stands for grace period and BSNL provides 2 grace periods to its consumers before their contract is expired or terminated.

What is BSNL GP1?

As mentioned before GP stands for Grace Period. GP1 for a BSNL prepaid customer initiates from the first day of the expiry of the account under BSNL GSM mobile services and goes onto day 7 of the expiry date. This is the time period that the customer has to add a new recharge, failing that will make the telecom operator bar the outgoing calls, data, and SMS services for the person and only allow incoming calls. The Duration of GP1 is 7 days

What is BSNL GP2?

GP 2 is Grace period 2 and this starts post the 8th day of expiry of a subscribed BSNL prepaid plan. GP 2 is applicable for all BSNL prepaid plans. Failing to recharge in the grace period 2 will result in the barring of all voice, ,SMS and data services. The duration of GP2 is 165 days and it starts after GP1 is over, When you add GP1 and GP2 days it comes up to 172 days and that is the total amount of Grace Period that BSNL provides for all its prepaid plans.

BSNL GP1 and GP 2 FAQs

Can the validity extend for BSNL STVs in GP1 and GP2 periods

Customers are allowed to recharge STVs/combo vouchers of MRP Rs.75 and above during GP I & GP II period and make the customers inactive status under the base plan with a validity of the recharged STVs/Combo vouchers for all plans (Corporate & circle specific) of retail customers, and this is implemented from 14.02.2020.

How & When does this Grace Period start for a BSNL prepaid customer?

The subscriber has to recharge with a Plan voucher after every “plan/recharge validity” period or any applicable recharge to avail the benefits under this tariff plan, In case of recharge with applicable STV/Combo voucher, the validity of the tariffs plan will be extended corresponding to the validity of that STV/Combo voucher, In case of non-recharge with plan voucher or any applicable recharge at the end of the validity period, BSNL reserves the right to provide the plan benefits in a curtailed manner during the grace period with GP-I of 7 days and GP-II of 165days, and in case this recharge condition is not met, post the grace period, the services will be suspended.”

What will happen after GP2 expiry for BSNL Mobile number?

After the completion of the 172 grace period, the mobile number will be deactivated completely and released into the market allowing new customers to book online through Choose Your Mobile Number Portal for activation to any subscriber who comes first for activation.

Why we are not getting the incoming calls after recharge in the GP2 period?

When a customer is in Grace Period 2 (deactivate status) and recharged with any applicable plan voucher, he will be allowed to make outgoing calls immediately, but after 3 to 4 hours all the incoming services will be restored by the mobile operator.

Promo image source: Canva