What Is The Squeaks App And How Is It Related To The IPhone Scam? Find Out

In the past few years, a US-based businessman became a part of the non-Left ecosystem on Twitter. Neel Patel alias Hitesh Patel became a well-known name on the social media platform when several high profile individuals followed him and patronised him. In the past few months, Neel Patel had promised to launch a social media platform that would rival Twitter. However, his plans to become the next tech bigshot did not pan out as grievous allegations began surfacing against him in recent weeks. One of the most recent one being that he had been involved in an iPhone scam. These allegations surfaced when he began sending iPhones to non-Left celebrities as a mark of ‘appreciation’. Find out what exactly is the iPhone scam and how is it related to the recently launched Squeak app.

Neel Patel and the iPhone scam

The allegation of potential scam came to the surface on February 15, 2021, when Netizens Nishant Singh and Abhimanyu Srana came up with a thread alleging that one Twitter user Neel Patel alias Hitesh Patel has been scamming people for over 15 years. Nishant Singh uploaded a 30+ minute video on his YouTube channel and made a detailed of all the allegations and proofs he had dug up about the US-based businessman. While they alleged that the businessman had been scamming people for over 15 years, they also shed a light on some of his most recent scams.

Squeaks app, and iPhone scam

Netizens Nishant alleged that once Neel Patel gained the trust of the nationalists, he allegedly formulated another scam on Twitter. He began making generous offerings of iPhones, Samsung Phones, tablets and other gadgets for free as Diwali gift. Everyone was free to avail the offer, and all they needed to pay was the shipping fees. Nishant alleged that almost 8000 gadgets were sold out of which only a few hundreds were delivered. Neel claimed that he was a partner with Apple which Nishant alleged is a fake claim.

Squeaks coin scam. Cryptocurrency coin sold for 1,32,750 â‚¹. All people got was the world’s most expensive jpeg. Has collected over 9 Crore â‚¹ in 1 account alone.



Masked (privacy)



ye @nto1927 ke liye ki humare paas har chij kaa access hai



kanhaan se paise aaye knhaan gaye pic.twitter.com/Dlplhz7eXc — Nishant (@nishant_india) February 15, 2021

Nishant further explained that when someone ordered any gadget via his social media application, he gained access to the gallery and copied all the content, including personal photographs without any intimation. Then, when someone tried to expose him on Twitter or any social media platform, Patel allegedly used sensitive personal photographs to blackmail the person. However, over the years, some people did try to expose him.

But they never got the response they should have got from the social media platform. Neel Patel allegedly used the Squeaks social media app to hack into people’s phone galleries and other personal accounts. Nishant Singh posted a tweet recently highlighting screenshots wherein Neel was flaunting his hacking skills.

Whoever has downloaded the Squeaks social media app, have unfortunately been hacked. You yourself gave access to your gallery while installing the app. But hacking ones private pics, is already a serious crime.



Here is a screenshot of him, openly flaunting his hacking. pic.twitter.com/h0VeTHZtLk — Nishant (@nishant_india) February 15, 2021

In the video, Nishant explained that Patel also claimed that his relative is associated with BJP and his father was PM Modi’s classmate. If Patel is to be believed, he has to deliver over 8000 gadgets which will cost him over Rs.40 crore. Nishant alleged that the US-based scammer does not have this kind of funds and won't be able to fulfil the promises he made. Among a long list of frauds committed by Neel Patel is the E-Gyaan scam.

E-gyaan scam

Nishant claims that another scam Patel allegedly ran was of E-Gyaan, wherein he offered classes to people in which he would teach them how to trade in the market. In return, he had charged as high as Rs.45,000 from every person. Around 800-900 people joined his classes only to realize there is no benefit from his sessions. When they started to demand a refund, anyone who demanded refund was allegedly kicked out from the groups.

Neel Patel responds to the allegations

The US-based businessman did reply to some of the allegations. He has also asked for more time so that he can respond to all the allegations put forth by Nishant Singh. Here are some of his replies to Nishant's tweets and allegations.

Points to be noted:

1. Some of Big Handles in my Hand

2. Monday means Today exposing me

3. For what? Freaking $5000 they are running an organized campaign since last 3 Months. ðŸ‘

Let's wait for it ðŸ¤£ https://t.co/fLgzkJS2gv pic.twitter.com/fuI9N0cBpV — NEEL (@nto1927) February 15, 2021

Extortion racket on Twitter by maligning my Image? ðŸ–• pic.twitter.com/nbnwUOEEFp — NEEL (@nto1927) February 13, 2021

Creating unwanted controversy and forcing people to put a Tweet without listening side of story is what left now? Alr8 call me a scam but only with proof of after not getting proofs. — NEEL (@nto1927) February 16, 2021

I will come today, Ulte laptop ke saath nahi live proofs ke saath, including my passport which will debunk the lies, in 2005 - 2006 I was not in India what they are claiming some sweden story. https://t.co/tcfPWDL5oP — NEEL (@nto1927) February 16, 2021

