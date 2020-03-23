The Debate
Why Is Internet Slow Today In India? Users Complain On Social Media

Other tech news

Social media sites are being flooded with users complaining about bad internet connectivity. Continue reading to know why is Internet slow today in India?

The outbreak of Coronavirus has forced people in India and other parts of the world to stay inside their homes to limit the spread of the deadly virus. And with the recent lockdown in India, hundreds of millions of people have resorted to working from home and with even more kids out of school, there has been an increased dependency on the internet.

Why is Internet slow today?

With the increased traffic and unprecedented internet usage, it's only likely that one may experience a substantial drop in their internet speeds, considering the stress on the system. Many Internet users have also taken to social media to voice their concerns with the poor internet speed in the country. Here are a few complaints over the last couple of hours: 

India isn't the only country that has been faced with the internet issue, many other parts of the world have been reporting internet slowdown including a number of major cities in the US. Apart from this, the EU officials have also appealed to the streaming services and individual users in Europe to ditch high-definition video content in an effort to prevent the internet from breaking under the strain of unprecedented usage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Image credits: Unsplash | Leon Seibert

