Why Is Internet Slow Today In India? Users Complain On Social Media

The outbreak of Coronavirus has forced people in India and other parts of the world to stay inside their homes to limit the spread of the deadly virus. And with the recent lockdown in India, hundreds of millions of people have resorted to working from home and with even more kids out of school, there has been an increased dependency on the internet.

Why is Internet slow today?

With the increased traffic and unprecedented internet usage, it's only likely that one may experience a substantial drop in their internet speeds, considering the stress on the system. Many Internet users have also taken to social media to voice their concerns with the poor internet speed in the country. Here are a few complaints over the last couple of hours:

india breaking the internet for real, kitna slow chalra bhai internet. 😭 — ° (@saanssx) March 22, 2020

@Airtel_Presence @airtelindia @VodafoneIN@VodaIdea_NEWS@DoT_India @GoI_MeitY @HMOIndia

Hw cn people work frm home whn Internet is running slow like snail speed?



People avoid travel to their office & promised their MGMT thy will suppprt frm home but Internet not working. — ~।।卐°•.MK.•°卐।।~ (@_i_mk_i_) March 22, 2020

We experienced the slow internet all over India, but still we moved back from 4G to 2G approx, and we have to move a way back in harming and destroying the nature.



Mother Earth is just trying to heal her. — Emp Aryan Tscherma (@scheevm) March 22, 2020

1st revision of a #manuscript #submitted within 12 h of landing in India.



Hotel stay in 'self-imposed quarantine' (add a dash of slow internet an jet lag) with a #Covid_19 scare is not a big deterrence to hard work!



Keep pushing the #metabolomics #juggernaut ! — Biswapriya Misra (@BiswapriyaMisra) March 20, 2020

India isn't the only country that has been faced with the internet issue, many other parts of the world have been reporting internet slowdown including a number of major cities in the US. Apart from this, the EU officials have also appealed to the streaming services and individual users in Europe to ditch high-definition video content in an effort to prevent the internet from breaking under the strain of unprecedented usage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Image credits: Unsplash | Leon Seibert