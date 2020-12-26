'Gingerbread' Monolith In San Francisco Appears After Disappearing From Romania, Utah

The monolith mystery continues as another similar structure was spotted in Corona Heights Park, San Francisco after the mysterious disappearance from the Utah desert and a Romanian mountainside. However, this is being considered as different from the other monoliths as the latest addition has a Christmas twist. Several people living across the area took to their Twitter handles as they shared images of the bizarre structure.

Another monolith spotted

While taking to social media, the founder of the Gyroscope App Ananda Sharma shared the image of the recent monolith. The latest metal ram is topped with frosting and gumdrops. And the gingerbread tower also smells very good, Sharma said in the following tweet.

Ok who did the gingerbread monolith? pic.twitter.com/P2RQNT7SGI — Anand Sharma (@aprilzero) December 25, 2020

Several other users also shared pictures of the Gingerbread monolith. In their posts, while one user wrote, the gingerbread monolith is real. so real that I even watched someone lick it, and then i proceeded to say a prayer for them. on that note, merry monolith,” another added, “Someone (or something?) has installed a gingerbread monolith at Corona Heights”. “A delightful #ChristmasDay mystery is unfolding in my beloved hometown.... #GingerbreadMonolith #SanFrancisco," added third.

Woke up to walk the dog on Christmas morning here in San Francisco and at Corona Heights park a mysterious GINGERBREAD MONOLITH has appeared! pic.twitter.com/ykcw1LqIqN — Sixelå! (@alexisgallagher) December 25, 2020

A mysterious gingerbread monolith appeared at corona heights park. Apparently the aliens are feeling festive. pic.twitter.com/2WsJzsQmDr — Raemond (@RaemondBW) December 25, 2020

Gingerbread monolith atop Corona Heights in San Francisco this morning. And it was briefly framed by a rainbow to boot 🌈 ✨



Merry Christmas to all!!! ❤️🎄💚 pic.twitter.com/9xZHxqo7hh — Lydia Laurenson ❤️ 💫 (@lydialaurenson) December 25, 2020

Meanwhile, this happened just days after a Monolith appeared at Pine Mountain in Atascadero, California. Before this, Monoliths were seen in Utah, and then Romania. According to the reports by Atascadero News, the Monolith in California appeared to be made of stainless steel, 10-feet tall and 18 inches wide. Also, it was not attached to the ground and was estimated to be about 200 pounds.

A similar metal ram was discovered in Utah on November 18 by officers from the Utah Department of Public Safety’s Aero Bureau. The officials were flying by helicopter, helping the Division of Wildlife Resources count bighorn sheep in southeastern Utah, when they spotted what seemed right out of ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’. The helicopter pilot, Bret Hutchings, had said that the monolith has been about the “strangest thing” that he came across in all his years of flying.

