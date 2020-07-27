Israeli Delegation Enroute India With 4 Cutting-edge Covid Solutions; Will Test Them Out

In the latest development over the Israeli health delegation's visit to India, the personnel have taken off and are to arrive in India on Monday, July 27. The Israeli delegation is headed by Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) in Israeli Ministry of Defense, along with officials of Foreign Affairs and Health Ministries of Israel.

Our delegation with the MFA and Ministry of Health took off from Israel and is making its way to India. Once there, the delegation will test 4 promising corona diagnosis solutions together with our Indian partners and counterparts: Israel's Ministry of Defense pic.twitter.com/KcrFDLwT77 — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020

The purpose of the delegation's visit is to undertake a series of COVID-19 tests to determine the effectiveness of many of its technologies developed for the rapid diagnosis of COVID-19. These tests may identify the presence of the virus within minutes, a statement from Israel's Ministry of Defence said. The team comprises of approximately 20 experts in various industries associated with the development of the diagnostic solutions, according to an official press release. Israel's Ambassador to India, Dr. Ron Malka is said to oversee the operation of the delegation.

“The aircraft will also carry cutting-edge equipment brought by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and members of the private sector. This special delivery also includes ventilators - exported to India following an exceptional approval,” the statement says.

"The cooperation between Israel and India will enable the delegation to collect tens of thousands of samples within a short span of time and to analyse them using computer systems based on artificial intelligence. This massive sampling will shorten processes and advance the approval of effective technology," the statement added.

This development comes as India is already in an aggressive testing mode surpassing 5 lakh test per day on July 26. India has so far conducted 1,68,06,803 as on July 26 and is second only to the United State in terms of mass COVID-19 testing to detect the virus infection. The policy of aggressive testing and detection of virus by the Centre is helping the government to identify virus-infected people and treat them as early as possible. On July 25, Saturday, as many as 36,145 COVID-19 patients recovered from COVID-19, highest single day recoveries, improving the recovery rate to 63.92 percent.

