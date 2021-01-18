SpaceX Starlink Launch Schedule: Details About Falcon 9 Rocket, Live Stream And More

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is an American aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company headquartered in Hawthorne, California. It was founded in 2002 by Elon Musk with the goal of reducing space transportation costs to enable the colonization of Mars. Continue reading the article to know about the SpaceX live stream.

Also read | Cyberpunk 2077 Makers Release An Apology For Another Update Delay For Their Latest Release

SpaceX Starlink Launch Schedule

Also read | How To Get Grefg Skin? Here's More About Upcoming Skin Releasing In Fortnite

Jan. 15: The Brunswick-based startup blueshift Aerospace will launch the Stardust 1.0 prototype sounding rocket from the Loring Commerce Centre in Limestone, Maine, at 8 a.m. EST (1300 GMT). If successful, the mission will mark the first commercial launch of a rocket-powered by bio-derived fuel. Stardust 1.0 is expected to reach an altitude of about 5,000 feet (1,500 meters).

Jan. 16: Rocket Lab will use an Electron rocket to launch a small communications satellite for OHB Group of Germany. The mission, nicknamed "Another One Leaves the Crust," will lift off from the Mahia Peninsula in New Zealand, at 2:38 a.m. EST (0738 GMT).

Jan. 16: NASA will conduct a hot-fire test of its Space Launch System (SLS) mega-rocket for the moon. The test will take place at NASA's Stennis Space Center in Mississippi, and the test window opens at 5 p.m. EST (2200 GMT). NASA TV will provide live coverage beginning at 4:20 p.m. EST (2120 GMT).

Jan. 17: Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket will conduct its second demonstration flight after air-dropping from a carrier jet, which will take off from the Mojave Air and Space Port in California. The test is scheduled to take place during a four-hour launch window that opens at 1 p.m. EST (1800 GMT).

Jan. 18: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network, a mission designated Starlink 16. It will lift off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, at 8:45 a.m. EST (1345 GMT).

Jan. 21: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Transporter 1 rideshare mission with dozens of tiny satellites for commercial and government customers. It will lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, at 9:24 a.m. EST (1424 GMT).

Jan. 21: The moon, Mars and Uranus will make a close approach in the evening sky. The trio will be above the southwest horizon after sunset.

Jan. 23: Mercury at greatest elongation east. The innermost planet will reach its greatest eastern separation from the sun, shining brightly at magnitude -0.7. Catch the elusive planet above the western horizon shortly after sunset.

Jan. 27: Mercury reaches its highest point in the evening sky, shining brightly at magnitude -0.7. See it just above the southwest horizon after sunset.

Jan. 28: The full moon of January, known as the Full Wolf Moon, arrives at 2:16 p.m. EST (1916 GMT).



A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the first Starlink satellite fleet of 2021 on Monday (Jan. 18) and you can watch it live online here, courtesy of SpaceX. Liftoff is at 8:45 a.m. EST (1345 GMT). The webcast beginning about 15 minutes before launch. Monday's launch will mark the 17th Starlink launch by SpaceX. The Falcon 9 rocket on this mission has flown seven times before

Falcon 9 Rocket

Falcon 9 is a reusable, two-stage rocket designed and manufactured by SpaceX for the reliable and safe transport of people and payloads into Earth orbit and beyond. Falcon 9 is the world’s first orbital-class reusable rocket. Reusability allows SpaceX to refly the most expensive parts of the rocket, which in turn drives down the cost of space access.

FALCON 9

OVERVIEW

HEIGHT70 m / 229.6 ft

DIAMETER3.7 m / 12 ft

MASS549,054 kg / 1,207,920 lb

PAYLOAD TO LEO22,800 kg / 50,265 lb

PAYLOAD TO GTO8,300 kg / 18,300 lb

PAYLOAD TO MARS4,020 kg / 8,860 lb

Also read | Bungie Halo Stats To Go Dark On February 9: Here's More About The Bungie Release

Also read | Pokemon Go Slaking: Know Slaking Best Moveset, Weakness, Evolution, Counters & More