SpaceX's 1st 2021 Launch Scheduled For Jan 20: Here's All You Need To Know About It

SpaceX is undoubtedly amongst the most popular private space agencies in the world. Last time, the Elon Musk organisation launched 60 Starlink satellites into space making it more than a 1000 satellites into the Low Earth Orbit (LEO). As the American company keeps launching one rocket after another, there is one more on its way to fire up into space. Many people are thus wondering about today's SpaceX Cape Canaveral Launch. So, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Russian Astronaut Kud-Sverchkov's Instagram video from ISS shows Orange Halo around Earth

SpaceX Starlink Cape Canaveral Launch details

SpaceX is all set for its first rocket launch of 2021 with the Falcon 9 rocket. The organisation was supposed to launch it yesterday, however, due to the bad weather the date had to be postponed. Now, the next SpaceX launch schedule is booked for Wednesday, that is January 20, 2021. The rocket will endure Starlink satellites that are going to add up in the already existing around 1000 SpaceX Starlink satellites. These new satellites launched by the American company are equipped with a new deployable sun visor system which is created to block reflections of sunlight off of their antenna surfaces. This is the reason why they are denoted as "Astronomy-friendly satellites".

Also Read | Android not sending pictures to iPhone? Know how to fix the issue

Tuesday's SpaceX launch time

The next SpaceX launch schedule is set for Wednesday i.e. January 20 which will begin at 8:02 AM EST (1:02 PM GMT or 6:32 PM IST) for the launch of Starlink. In a tweet late Monday, SpaceX said the move was made to allow more time for pre-launch inspections.

To allow additional time for pre-launch inspections, now targeting Wednesday, January 20 at 8:02 a.m. EST for launch of Starlink — SpaceX (@SpaceX) January 19, 2021

Also Read | Windows Update KB4598242 details: Know what's new in Windows 10 Version 20H2

All SpaceX Cape Canaveral Launches in January 2021

In its plan to create a 12,000-satellite mega constellation in the Low Earth Orbit, SpaceX has launched around 1000 Starlink satellites into the orbit. So, without resting a day, the organisation continues to launch one rocket after another. The next SpaceX Falcon 9 launch from Cape Canaveral ais scheduled for January 21 at 9:24 a.m. EST (1424 GMT) which will launch the Transporter 1 rideshare mission with dozens of tiny satellites for commercial and government customers. It will lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The next January 2021 launch of SpaceX is going to be on January 28. The launch will feature a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with approximately 60 Starlink satellites for the SpaceX's broadband network. The launch will take off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Also Read | HP Solution Center Not working on Windows 10? Know how to fix the issue