When Is The Next Blue Moon? Here Is A Full Schedule Of Blue Moons Till 2039

A Blue Moon is an extra Full Moon that appears in a subdivision of a year which means that they show up every two or three years. This extra moon is called Blue moon but it has nothing to do with the actual colour of the Moon, So, when does the next Blue Moon happen? Continue reading this article to know about the Blue Moon schedule.

Also read | Cyberpunk 2077 Makers Release An Apology For Another Update Delay For Their Latest Release

When is the next Blue Moon

Also read | How To Get Grefg Skin? Here's More About Upcoming Skin Releasing In Fortnite

Blue Moons usually show up every two or three years. In the year 2018, we had witnessed two Blue Moons in one year and these were apart by only a duration of two months. One of them was even a lunar eclipse. The next time we can see two Blue Moons in a year will be in 2037.

The phases of the Moon take 29.5 days to complete, this means that 354 days total for 12 full cycles. This is just a bit less than the 365/366 days in a calendar year and due to this every 2,5 years a 13th Full Moon can be seen. The reason why the additional Full Moon is called a Blue Moon is that it doesn't fit properly with the normal naming scheme.

The first Full Moon of the month of October was on October 1-2, 2020. It was the Northern Hemisphere’s Harvest Moon and it also had a second Full Moon, which was called a Blue Moon. This came on the night of Halloween on October 31, 2020. Here is the schedule for the next Blue Moons according to moongiant.com:

Year 2020 - First Full Moon - Oct 2, 2020 Blue Moon - Oct 31, 2020

Year 2023 First Full Moon - Aug 1, 2023 Blue Moon - Aug 31, 2023

Year 2026 First Full Moon - May 1, 2026 Blue Moon - May 31, 2026

Year 2028 First Full Moon - Dec 2, 2028 Blue Moon - Dec 31, 2028

Year 2031 First Full Moon - Sep 1, 2031 Blue Moon - Sep 30, 2031

Year 2034 First Full Moon - Jul 1, 2034 Blue Moon - Jul 31, 2034

Year 2037 First Full Moon - Jan 2, 2037 Blue Moon - Jan 31, 2037

Year 2037 First Full Moon - Mar 2, 2037 Blue Moon - Mar 31, 2037

Year 2039 First Full Moon - Oct 2, 2039 Blue Moon - Oct 31, 2039



Also read | Bungie Halo Stats To Go Dark On February 9: Here's More About The Bungie Release

Also read | Pokemon Go Slaking: Know Slaking Best Moveset, Weakness, Evolution, Counters & More