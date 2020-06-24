What Does Remembering Mean On Instagram? Full List Of Memorialized Accounts On Instagram

Instagram had been working on a new memorialized feature for accounts of those users who succumbed to the novel COVID-19 outbreak in the world. The photo-sharing platform’s move to carry the Remembering banner under the account holder’s name helps in acknowledging the handles of those who have lost their lives due to coronavirus. Here are the details that you must check out right away. Read on to know what does Remembering mean on Instagram:

What does Remembering mean on Instagram?

According to reports, initially, Jane Manchun Wong spotted this feature, who tested it on her official Instagram account. She also shared a screenshot of the same after the memorialized featured came to existence on her Twitter. Wong also observed that the photo-sharing app had added the Remembering user banner.

Remembering feature on Instagram

The memorialized feature has been on Instagram for a long time. However, the makers of the application have added Remembering banner below the profile picture amid the COVID-19 outbreak. To seek help for deactivating or memorializing a deceased person’s social media handle, a close friend or a family member can report the account to the company. If they are an immediate family member of that person, they can request Instagram to take down the profile from the platform. For the same, they need to fill out a form for removal of the handle.

According to the Instagram help section, Memorialized accounts are a place to remember one's life after their demise. These profiles on Instagram have the following features. Check them out.

No one can log into a memorialized account.

The word Remembering will be shown next to the person's name on their profile.

Posts the deceased person shared, including photos and videos, stay on Instagram, and are visible to the audience they were shared with.

Memorialized accounts do not appear in certain places on Instagram, like Explore.

Once memorialized, no one will be able to make changes to any of the account's existing posts or information. It means no changes to the following:

-Photos or videos added by the person to their profile.

-Comments on posts shared by the person to their profile.

-Privacy settings of their profile.

-The current profile photo, followers, or people the person follows.

According to reports, Instagram rushed to roll out a memorial account featuring due to the increasing numbers of COVID-19 deaths. They also suggested that Instagram acknowledged that the platform has sped up the development to help support the community during a difficult time. So, it has come at a crucial time when the world is combating with the coronavirus outbreak.

Memorialized Instagram accounts list

Various celebrity profiles have the tag of the social media app new feature. Late actors Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput have Remembering banners below their profile photo on official Instagram handles. Celebrity chef and restaurateur Carl Ruiz’s handle also shows the tag, who died in 2019.

