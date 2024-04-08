Videos
Published Apr 8, 2024 at 8:31 PM IST
All You Need To Know About Allu Arjun's Viral Avatar From Pushpa 2
The latest teaser of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rule has viewers hooked to it due to a never-seen before avatar of the 42-year-old actor. But, do you know his viral avatar is inspired by the legend of Sammakka and Saralamma, which dates back to the 13th century?
Published April 8th, 2024 at 20:31 IST
