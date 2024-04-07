Videos
Published Apr 7, 2024 at 9:15 PM IST
Gangu Ramsay: Man Behind The Camera In Ramsay Brothers' Horror Films
Gangu Ramsay, the veteran cinematographer, filmmaker, and producer of the famed Ramsay Brothers, passed away on Sunday at the age of 83. In a career spanning decades, he worked on many iconic films like Veerana, Purana Mandir, Bandh Darwaza, Tahkhana and Purani Haveli under his banner of the Ramsay Brothers, which shaped the contours of the horror genre in India.
Published April 7th, 2024 at 21:15 IST
