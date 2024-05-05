Videos
Published May 5, 2024 at 9:42 AM IST
Defense Analysts Accuse Pakistan Of Fueling Terrorism
An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district of J&K. As per officials, 1 IAF personnel, out of 5 injured in the attack, succumbed to his injuries. Soon after the attack, Rashtriya Rifles started cordoning off the area. Defense analysts have accused Pakistan of fueling terrorism and trying to interfere with J&K Lok Sabha Elections.
An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district of J&K. As per officials, 1 IAF personnel, out of 5 injured in the attack, succumbed to his injuries. Soon after the attack, Rashtriya Rifles started cordoning off the area. Defense analysts have accused Pakistan of fueling terrorism and trying to interfere with J&K Lok Sabha Elections.
Published May 5th, 2024 at 09:42 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.