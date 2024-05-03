Videos
Published May 2, 2024 at 11:33 PM IST
Police Forces Move In With Riot Gears To Make Arrests In NAU
About 20 people were arrested at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff on Tuesday night on trespassing charges. Police dismantled a small fence made of chicken wire as well as nearly two dozen tents. And several people were arrested by police in riot gear early Wednesday at the University of Arizona in Tucson after President Robert Robbins directed school officials to “immediately enforce campus use policies.”
Published May 2nd, 2024 at 23:33 IST
