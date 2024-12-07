Air India Aircraft Attempts Takeoff From Taxiway Instead Of Runway In Goa, Serious Security Breached

A serious security lapse occurred at Goa’s Dabolim Airport when an Air India aircraft attempted to take off from a taxiway instead of the designated runway. The potentially disastrous incident was averted just in time, thanks to the quick intervention of air traffic control, which halted the takeoff attempt.

This alarming breach has raised critical concerns about procedural adherence and aviation safety protocols. Authorities are investigating the incident to identify lapses and ensure stricter measures are implemented to prevent such near-misses in the future. The event underscores the paramount importance of vigilance in aviation operations.