Published May 4, 2024 at 12:00 AM IST
Arvinder Singh Lovely joins BJP, slams Congress leadership
Arvinder Singh Lovely joined the BJP with four other former Congress leaders Raj Kumar Chauhan, Nasseb Singh, Neeraj Basoya and Amit Mallik. Lovely has recently resigned as the Congress party's Delhi unit chief, citing the alliance with the AAP as one of the reasons. He said the Congress' Delhi unit was against the alliance but the party high command went ahead with it.
Arvinder Singh Lovely joined the BJP with four other former Congress leaders Raj Kumar Chauhan, Nasseb Singh, Neeraj Basoya and Amit Mallik. Lovely has recently resigned as the Congress party's Delhi unit chief, citing the alliance with the AAP as one of the reasons. He said the Congress' Delhi unit was against the alliance but the party high command went ahead with it.
Published May 5th, 2024 at 00:00 IST
