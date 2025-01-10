VIDEO: Delhi Hoax Bomb Threats, Delhi Police Allege 12Th Standard Student Sent Mails To Schools

Delhi Police have revealed that a Class 12 student was behind the threat emails sent to 23 schools, creating widespread panic. During interrogation, the student confessed to having sent multiple such emails in the past, admitting to a pattern of similar actions prior to this incident.

The most recent threat email was sent on January 8, adding to concerns and prompting swift action by the authorities. The police are set to hold a press conference at 12 PM to share more details about the case, shedding light on the motive and measures being taken to address such alarming behavior.

This development has raised serious questions about the misuse of technology by students and the need for preventive measures to ensure the safety and security of educational institutions.