×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Entertainment
Economy
Politics
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Epic On Republic
Science
Tech
Sponsored-Content
Education
Elections
Opinion
Deep Reportage
Republic-Summit
Published May 4, 2024 at 4:24 PM IST

India's Panchayati Raj System Finds Mention At UN

Shedding light on the remarkable progress made in women's leadership within the Panchayati Raj system of India, the India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj said the country takes immense pride on a unique system which is an emblem of decentralised power at grassroots level. Speaking at India's #CPD57 side event- Localising the SDGs: Women in Local Governance in India Leads the Way, she underlined the transformative impact of women's empowerment at the grassroots level. 
 

Published May 4th, 2024 at 16:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

Congress In A Crunch Denies Funds To Odisha Leader For Lok Sabha Polls

Videos44 minutes ago
View More

Viral Quicks

Congress In A Crunch Denies Funds To Odisha Leader For Lok Sabha Polls; Politician Withdraws Ticket

Congress In A Cash Crunch

44 minutes ago
India's Panchayati Raj System Finds Mention At UN

Panchayati Raj At UN

an hour ago
Brazil Flood

Southern Brazil Floods

7 hours ago
NSG Conducts Security Mock Drills Near New Parliament In The Aftermath Of Hoax Bomb Scare

NSG On Delhi Streets

8 hours ago
HIMANTA

Himanta vs Rahul Gandhi

17 hours ago
WB Guv CV Ananda Bose to Republic on Allegations of Molestation

CV Ananda Bose speaks

17 hours ago
Swami Prasad Maurya

Shoe hurled at Maurya

17 hours ago
10 Years of Struggles, Paid A Personal Price: Smriti Irani Gets Emotional

Smriti Irani with Arnab

17 hours ago
Former Wayanad Rival Of Rahul Gandhi, Annie Raja, Reacts To His Raebareli Move

Annie Raja On RaGa

a day ago
Schools Bomb Scare: Delhi Police Seeks Russian Help To Locate Origin, Sender Of The Hoax Mail

DP Seeks Russia's Help

a day ago
Fresh Rape Case Against Prajwal Revanna, SIT Issues Lookout Notice

Raoe Case Against Revanna

a day ago
Arvind Kejriwal stopped taking insulin months before his arrest, Tihar officials

SC Hearing Of Kejriwal

a day ago
Rain Doubles Down Fury On Ramban In J&K

Rain Ravages Ramban

a day ago
Biden On Campus Protests

Biden On Campus Clashes

2 days ago
Cape Town Stands With Palestine

May Day In Cape Town

2 days ago
Massive Floods In Kenya

Kenya Floods Wreck Havoc

2 days ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Congress In A Crunch Denies Funds To Odisha Leader For Lok Sabha Polls; Politician Withdraws Ticket
Congress In A Crunch Denies Funds To Odisha Leader For Lok Sabha Polls
Videos44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows4 months ago

Trending Videos

NSG Conducts Security Mock Drills Near New Parliament In The Aftermath Of Hoax Bomb Scare
03:07
NSG Conducts Security Mock Drills Near New Parliament
Videos8 hours ago
HIMANTA
04:05
Himanta Biswa Sarma says Rahul Gandhi will surely win in Pakistan
Videos17 hours ago
Former Wayanad Rival Of Rahul Gandhi, Annie Raja, Reacts To His Raebareli Move
03:12
Former Wayanad Rival Of Rahul, Annie Raja, Reacts To His Raebareli Move
Videosa day ago
Fresh Rape Case Against Prajwal Revanna, SIT Issues Lookout Notice
05:42
Fresh Rape Case Against Prajwal Revanna, SIT Issues Lookout Notice
Videosa day ago
Schools Bomb Scare: Delhi Police Seeks Russian Help To Locate Origin, Sender Of The Hoax Mail
04:54
Delhi Police Seeks Russian Help To Locate Origin, Sender Of The Hoax Mai
Videosa day ago
Rain Doubles Down Fury On Ramban In J&K
03:15
Rain Doubles Down Fury On Ramban In J&K
Videosa day ago
Arvind Kejriwal stopped taking insulin months before his arrest, Tihar officials
03:07
SC To Continue Hearing On The Plea Of Kejriwal
Videosa day ago
Congress In A Crunch Denies Funds To Odisha Leader For Lok Sabha Polls; Politician Withdraws Ticket
03:39
Congress In A Crunch Denies Funds To Odisha Leader For Lok Sabha Polls
Videos44 minutes ago
India's Panchayati Raj System Finds Mention At UN
04:18
India's Panchayati Raj System Finds Mention At UN
Videosan hour ago
Brazil Flood
04:25
Southern Brazil Has Been Hit By The Worst Floods
Videos7 hours ago
WB Guv CV Ananda Bose to Republic on Allegations of Molestation
10:52
Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose speaks to Arnab on molestation charges
Videos17 hours ago
Swami Prasad Maurya
03:35
Man hurls shoe at Swami Prasad Maurya in Agra
Videos17 hours ago
10 Years of Struggles, Paid A Personal Price: Smriti Irani Gets Emotional
25:47
Smriti Irani on Rahul Gandhi, personal attacks and Rohith Vemula case
Videos17 hours ago
Biden On Campus Protests
04:48
President Biden Speaks On Campus Clashes
Videos2 days ago
Cape Town Stands With Palestine
03:28
May Day March In Cape Town To Show Solidarity With The Palestinians
Videos2 days ago
Massive Floods In Kenya
04:19
Floods Submerge Parts Of Kenyan Capital, Evacuation Operation Continues
Videos2 days ago
Protests At Arizona University
04:27
Police Forces Move In With Riot Gears To Make Arrests In NAU
Videos2 days ago
owaisi,Madhavi Latha
04:24
Owaisi faithful to Kasim Razvi, Madhavi Latha continues Razakaar attack
Videos2 days ago
Odesa
03:03
Russian missiles strike Ukraine's Odesa for 3rd time in three days
Videos2 days ago
Visuals outside a Delhi school after receving bomb threats
03:32
Arabic word unveils ISIS link in Delhi schools bomb threat
Videos2 days ago
Pakistani Politico Turning Cheerleader For Rahul Gandhi Enrages BJP, PM Modi Leads The Attack
03:35
PM Modi Leads The Attack On Rahul After Pak Minister Cheers For Him
Videos2 days ago
India At UN Reiterates Support For Two-State Solution Amid Growing Tensions Between Israel, Gaza
04:21
India At UN Reiterates Support For ‘Two-State Solution’
Videos2 days ago
BJP Leader Rekha Patra
04:10
X security cover for Rekha Patra, Is TMC plotting something big?
Videos3 days ago
Delay In Probe Drains Neha Hiremath’s Father Niranjan Of Hope For Justice | Republic Exclusive
04:37
Delay In Probe Drains Neha Hiremath’s Father Niranjan Of Hope
Videos3 days ago
Whatsapp logo