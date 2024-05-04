Shedding light on the remarkable progress made in women's leadership within the Panchayati Raj system of India, the India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj said the country takes immense pride on a unique system which is an emblem of decentralised power at grassroots level. Speaking at India's #CPD57 side event- Localising the SDGs: Women in Local Governance in India Leads the Way, she underlined the transformative impact of women's empowerment at the grassroots level.

