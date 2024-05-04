Videos
Published May 4, 2024 at 4:24 PM IST
India's Panchayati Raj System Finds Mention At UN
Shedding light on the remarkable progress made in women's leadership within the Panchayati Raj system of India, the India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj said the country takes immense pride on a unique system which is an emblem of decentralised power at grassroots level. Speaking at India's #CPD57 side event- Localising the SDGs: Women in Local Governance in India Leads the Way, she underlined the transformative impact of women's empowerment at the grassroots level.
Shedding light on the remarkable progress made in women's leadership within the Panchayati Raj system of India, the India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj said the country takes immense pride on a unique system which is an emblem of decentralised power at grassroots level. Speaking at India's #CPD57 side event- Localising the SDGs: Women in Local Governance in India Leads the Way, she underlined the transformative impact of women's empowerment at the grassroots level.
Published May 4th, 2024 at 16:24 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.