VIDEO: Maha Kumbh 2025,Morning Aarti Performed At Sangam In Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj 2025, one of the world’s largest spiritual gatherings, is underway, drawing millions of devotees from across the globe. Held every 12 years, the festival celebrates faith and spirituality, as pilgrims come together to bathe at the sacred Triveni Sangam—the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

The event is a unique blend of religious rituals, cultural festivities, and spiritual discourses, attracting saints, sadhus, and seekers who gather to purify their souls and seek blessings. Stay tuned for live updates on the grand celebration of devotion and unity.